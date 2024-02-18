Heidi Klum’s Kids: Get to Know the Supermodel and TV Personality's 4 Children

Is there anything that Heidi Klum can't do? The 50 year old supermodel has had quite the life, including three marriages and several successful careers. While she was considered "too curvy" in the early days of her modeling career, she quickly emerged as a top model after appearing on the 1998 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover. She then became the first German Victoria's Secret Angel for the lingerie company. She then went on to become a TV host for the immensely popular fashion design show, Project Runway. In 2013, she replaced Sharon Osbourne as a judge on America's Got Talent and stayed on through 2018. Even though she stepped away for one year, she was back in 2020 and has continued on as a judge on the spinoff, AGT: Fantasy League.

AGT: Fantasy League premiered on January 1, 2024 and features Klum, Mel B, Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Terry Crews, as they all vie to put together the winning dream team. Klum and Mel B have a special bond, as the two act more like sisters than judging rivals. In fact, Mel B shared that the two had a pact at the beginning not to steal one another's favorite acts. However, as the season progressed, they realized it was going to be difficult to keep the pact and get what they wanted. Klum posted a photo of her and Mel B on Instagram, writing, "We may look cute now but in 5 minutes IT'S ON. Watch out for my dream team."

Aside from her professional career, Klum is a mother to four children. She mostly keeps her children out of the spotlight, but her adorable brood do occasionally make appearances on the red carpet or on her social media. In a 2014 interview with NBC, she shared, "Keeping it all together as a modern woman means multitasking, especially when you work. I think you always need to try your best, but at the same time, you can only do what you can do, and you don't need to beat yourself up about it. I'm not white-picket-fence perfect."

Even though her kids are mostly grown, she shares a close bond with each of her kids. Let's take a deeper look into the lives of Heidi Klum's four children.

Leni Klum

Leni Olum Klum, Heidi Klum's eldest daughter was born on May 4, 2004. Even though she was raised by Klum's ex-husband Seal, her biological father is Flalvio Briatore. Briatore is an Italian businessman whose relationship with Klum ended prior to Leni's birth. Shortly after their breakup, Klum began dating Seal, with the two marrying in 2005. Seal has been in Leni's life since before she was born, and officially adopted her in 2009, when she was five years old. Leni is now 19 years old and is following in her supermodel mom's footsteps.

Now that Leni is an adult, she has a budding modeling career, in addition to being an active college student. Leni was well-aware of her mom's successful modeling career, as she often went to set with her as a child. She recalls, "I had grown up going to work with my mom. Ever since 11 or 12 years old I've been begging her and then finally I turned 16 and she said that I could finally start modeling." Leni wasn't allowed to model until she turned 16, even though she had the opportunity to model for Brandy Melville at age 12. While she was originally upset with having to turn down the opportunity, she says, " In the end she was right. And I feel like that's what sparked me to want to model more." She wound up getting her first gig with her mom on the cover of Vogue Germany.

Getting into the fashion modeling world is no easy feat, but luckily Leni has the support and guidance from her mom to navigate the journey. As far as advice, Klum shared, "At the end of the day you have to be happy with yourself. And don't do anything you don't want to do. It's okay to say no. You don't always have to please people."

After graduating high school in 2022, Leni moved to New York City to pursue a degree in interior design. As the first child to officially leave the nest, Heidi Klum was of course proud of her daughter's move, but worried at the thought of not being able to be near her. Klum admitted to calling her daughter "every two hours" just to check-in on her. Leni doesn't just juggle school and modeling. She's also in a relationship with Aris Rachevsky, whom she's been dating for three years.

Henry Samuel

Henry Günther Ademola Dashtu Samuel is the first child between Seal and Heidi Klum. He was born on September 12, 2005 and is a mini version of his father. After he was born, Klum said, ""Everyone who sees him says, 'Oh my god, he looks just like Seal.' And I'm like, 'He has nothing of me? C'mon, there must be something of me in there somewhere.' And they're like, 'No, sorry, he looks just like his father."

When Henry was a toddler he loved to play dress-up with his siblings and sometimes even preferred the princess dresses. In 2011, when he was six years old, Klum acknowledged his funky and unique fashion sense. She said, ""He lives in his own world. We went to dinner all dressed properly [and Henry wore dinosaur slippers]. You can barely walk in those things, but for him, it's not weird at all."

Henry has stayed mostly out of the spotlight, though he did join his family on the red carpet for the premier of Book of Clarence. Even though he's only 18 years old, he's already the same height as his father, towering at 6 foot 3 inches tall.

Johan Samuel

Heidi Klum and Seal's second son Johan Riley Fyodor Taiwo Samuel was born on November 22, 2006. Unlike his brother, Johan looked like a spitting image of his mother when he was born. As a child, he had an artistic streak, often drawing and painting his own creations. In 2013, Klum used one of her son's drawings as inspiration for her kids clothing line. Klum shared that while her other children were content to sit and watch movies, Johan would spend hours drawing and painting monsters. His drawings help inspire a monster line for her Truly Scrumptious kid's clothing line. She shared, " Johan's very proud he was a part of it. Sometimes he wears his shirt and tells everyone, 'I painted this shirt!"

On his fifteenth birthday, Klum posted a throwback photo of the two, saying her son had, ""A Heart of Gold and a Mind so Bright." Johan also accompanied his family to the 2024 premier of Book of Clarence, where he stood almost as tall as his father and brother. Klum joked about her son's height on her Instagram, writing, "How did I get so short?"

Lou Samuel

The youngest of the Klum clan is Lou Sulola Samuel, who was born on October 9, 2009. The last and youngest girl of the bunch is the only child who shares Klum's intense Halloween obsession. Klum is famous for her over-the-top Halloween parties that include decor, themes, and outrageous costumes. In an interview with People, Klum shared, "I was hoping that I would pass this on even to my kids, but out of four, there's only one that really is going for it and that's Lou," she explains, noting that Lou dressed up as an Anime character with "full on makeup, the hair, all the accessories."

Aside from Halloween, Lou is an avid and talented dancer. Klum periodically shows off her daughter's dancing skills on her Instagram. In 2021 she shared a video of Lou dancing with famous choreographer, Miguel Zárate. Lou attended Coachella with Klum in 2023, proving she's not too cool to hang with her famous mom. Like her two older brothers, Lous stays mostly out of the spotlight and off of social media.