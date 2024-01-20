Loren Allred, the Voice Behind Hit From ‘The Greatest Showman,’ Competes on 'AGT: Fantasy League'

When Loren Allred stepped on the stage of Season 15 of "Britain's Got Talent" in 2022, she remarked that some fans may know her voice, but they don't know her face. That's because Allred is the voice behind the song "Never Enough" from the Hugh Jackman-led, 2018 film, "The Greatest Showman." Although actress Rebecca Ferguson plays the character of Jenny Lind, who sings the song in the movie, it is Allred's voice belting behind the scenes.

After competing on "Britain's Got Talent" in 2022 and becoming a 9th place finalist, judge Simon Cowell decided to bring Allred onto the new season of "AGT: Fantasy League" on his "dream team." On this week's episode, Allred got the chance to let her voice shine on a national stage.

In a video package shown before her performance, Allred describes singing in the "The Greatest Showman" as one of her first big breaks. She remembers being "so excited" when she found out her voice would be featured in the movie. However, the opportunity also came with its drawbacks.

"I felt so proud because people were hearing my voice, and that's what I had dreamed of," Allred says. "But people didn't know that I had sung the song in the movie, so when they heard me singing, people would say, 'You sound just like the movie. Wow.'"

Soon after, Allred decided to appear on "Britain's Got Talent," and the fans and judges — especially Cowell — fell in love with her voice. On the recent episode of "AGT: Fantasy League," Allred performed a new version of "Never Enough" which stretches her vocal range even more than the high-flying original.

The 34-year-old described the performance as "one more shot" to fame.

"I have big dreams," Allred said. "I want to be on Broadway, put out my own albums, and I feel like if I just knock it out of the park tonight, then maybe those dreams can come true."

Watch her performance — which earned a standing ovation from the crowd and praise from the judges — below:

"How lucky are all of us right now that we get to witness this live, right in front of our eyes," said judge Heidi Klum of the performance. "It was just absolutely beautiful."

Allred's judge Cowell called the performance "spectacular." He also commented on the full-circle story of Allred's appearance on the competition.

"To have that moment almost taken away from you and no one knows it was you, and now you've got the guts to come back on this show and tell America, 'This is me,' is so special," said Cowell. "I really hope America gets behind you and gives you the break that I genuinely believe that you deserve."

After its release on "The Greatest Showman" soundtrack, "Never Enough" charted all over the world, landing at No. 88 on the Billboard Hot 100 and being certified 2x Platinum in the U.S. and U.K.