'AGT: Fantasy League': Everything to Know About the Show's New Format

"America's Got Talent" ("AGT") returns on New Year's Day (Jan. 1) for the premiere of "AGT: Fantasy League."

As its name implies, the popular competition series' panel of four judges will compete against each other, "The Voice"-style, by drafting their own teams from a field of 40 returning fan-favorite acts.

"The difference between 'Fantasy League' and the original 'AGT is that this time, each judge will compete against each other for bragging rights by leading their own dream team, acting as a mentor for a roster of acts they pick themselves from across the 'AGT' universe, making the stakes even higher," NBC's description reads. "Ultimately, the champion of 'AGT: Fantasy League' will take home a $250,000 grand prize."

Each judge will form a team of 10 acts, with fan voting determining which contestants will move forward in the series.

Contestants have appeared on more than "America's Got Talent," with some of the competitors coming over to "Fantasy Draft" from "Britain's Got Talent," "Mongolia's Got Talent," "Indonesia's Got Talent," "Canada's Got Talent," "Ukraine's Got Talent" and "Japan's Got Talent."

Per NBC, there's another change that mirrors the network's popular singing competition show "The Voice." The Golden Buzzer twist that moves contestants on to the finals can also allow judges to steal contestants.

Read on for all we know about "AGT: Fantasy League," including who'll be on the judges' panel, what past names will return as competitors and more details you need to know ahead of Jan. 1's series premiere.

How to Watch 'AGT: Fantasy League'

The series premieres on Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. ET. It'll air new episodes on subsequent Mondays. Episodes will stream the following day on Peacock.

Who'll Judge The New Series

Three judges will return from the most recent seasons of the original "AGT": Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Simon Cowell. Terry Crews also returns as the show's host.

Mel B of Spice Girls fame will fill a role most recently held by Sofia Vergara. Mel B previously judged "AGT" for seasons 8 through 13 as well as the spinoff "AGT: Champions."

"I think I just had been knocking on the door for way too long, they were like, 'Okay, we will let her in, we will let her back,'" Mel B told "Extra". "I got asked. I thought, 'Yes, who wouldn't want to join this show?'"

It's an on-screen reunion of Mel B and her good friend Klum.

"We've never really been apart," Mel B told "Extra". "We're always kind of texting each other and sending silly photos and stuff. But to be back with everybody, that's been quite surreal."

Who'll Compete for the Grand Prize

In November, NBC shared the full 40-act roster for "AGT: Fantasy League."

Two country acts to gain invaluable exposure will return: Chapel Hart and Drake Milligan. They'll face a stacked list of musical talents from around the globe: Brian Justin Crumb, Enkh-Erdene, Ghetto Kids, Hans, Kodi Lee, Loren Allred, Maria Seiren, the Pack Drumline, Travis Japan, Sheldon Riley and Sainted.

Others from "AGT's" interconnected and international family of shows to return are dog and human act Adrian Stoica + Hurricane, skaters Billy and Emily England, ventriloquist Darci Lynne, noisemaker Geneviève Côté , shadow puppeteer Shadow Ace and sand artist Kseniya Simonova. They and the musical talents will compete against comedians (Ichikawa Koikuchi, Kazuhisa Uekusa, Tape Face, Preacher Lawson), acrobats ( the Vardanyan Brothers, Grace Good, Sofie Dossi, Ramadhani Brothers), magicians (Anna DeGuzman, Cillian O'Connor, The Clairvoyants, Fritzy Rosmerian, Jon Dorenbos, Piff the Magic Dragon, Yu Hojin) and dancers (Aidan Bryant, Junior New System, Kristy Sellars, Mersey Girls, Musa Motha, V. Unbeatable).

How the Season Will Be Structured

It's unclear how the competition will structured through rounds, fan voting and other elements common for past "AGT" shows.

However, press materials tease a Drafts round, which likely will find the judges recruiting their teams.