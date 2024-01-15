Harrison Ford Praises Next-Gen Hollywood in Emotional Critics Choice Acceptance Speech

Harrison Ford was in his feels while accepting the prestigious Career Achievement Award at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards. The 81-year-old actor was honored for his outstanding contribution to film at the ceremony on Sunday, Jan. 14, and he took the opportunity to thank his "lovely wife" Calista Flockhart and praise the "talented young people" keeping Hollywood afloat.

Ford's "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" director James Mangold introduced the iconic actor, citing his memorable work across decades of films including "Star Wars," "Witness" and "Bladerunner." The director then welcomed Ford to the stage, calling him "my dear friend and one of the greatest actors in cinema."

Ford warmly accepted the award from Mangold, and his wife Calista Flockhart could be seen teary-eyed in the audience. The famously curmudgeonly Ford began his acceptance speech in the most Harrison Ford way, saying "I only have three minutes" as the audience laughed.

The star then got serious: "First of all, I'm really happy to be here tonight to see what our business is turning into, and all the talented young people who are getting opportunities that probably wouldn't have existed in the early part of my career."

He went on to express his gratitude for his "lovely wife" of nearly 14 years, choking up while thanking her. "She supports me when I need a lot of support, and I need a lot of support," he cracked as the room laughed.

Despite gaining lots of laughs, Ford appeared to be deeply moved and humbled onstage. He added that his achievements were due to a mixture of "luck" and working with "wonderful" writers and directors.

His characteristic awe-shucks humility was on full display towards the end of his quite short acceptance speech. After tearfully scanning the room, he ended with: "I won't take any more of your time, thank you" as the audience rose to their feet with applause.

And we thought Harrison Ford couldn't get any cooler.

