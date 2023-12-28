After having served seven years of her 10-year sentence, Gypsy Rose Blanchard is planning a post-prison outing for the ages: A run-in with her idol, Taylor Swift, at Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs' game on New Year's Eve.

Gypsy Rose was released from prison on Dec. 28 after having served most of her sentence for the second-degree murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. In 2015, Gypsy Rose and her then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn conspired to kill Dee Dee, who had abused Gypsy Rose for 23 years as a result of her Munchausen by Proxy syndrome, a mental illness whereby a caretaker creates fake symptoms or causes real symptoms to make it look like their child is sick.

Gypsy Rose became a tabloid star during her 2015 trial, when it was revealed that her mother subjected her to medical procedures and surgeries, forcing her to use a wheelchair and a feeding tube. Gypsy Rose was convicted of second-degree murder and imprisoned in 2016. Her former boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Gypsy Rose's story was chronicled in the 2017 HBO documentary "Mommy Dead and Dearest," and the upcoming Lifetime documentary "The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard" will feature interviews with Gypsy Rose conducted during her prison sentence.

Now 32 years old, Gypsy Rose hopes to begin her new life by meeting Taylor Swift at Arrowhead Stadium. Speaking with TMZ in Nov. 2023, Gypsy Rose revealed that she and her husband Ryan (whom she married behind bars) secured tickets to the Dec. 31 Kansas City Chiefs game in the hopes that Swift would be in attendance to cheer on her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Per the outlet, Gypsy Rose refers to Swift as a "kick-a** chick." She even cited Swift's 2012 song "Eyes Open" as a source of inspiration and strength which helped her "push through the trauma from her mother's abuse," TMZ reported. While imprisoned, Gypsy Rose used the commissary money her father sent to purchase every single one of Taylor Swift's albums.

Gypsy Rose also told the outlet that she's a football fan, to boot. While Swift is top of her list, she'd also love to meet Travis Kelce. In the event that she doesn't bump into Swift at the game (she admitted it's a long shot), Gypsy Rose also plans on purchasing tickets to Swift's Eras Tour performance in New Orleans in Oct. 2024.