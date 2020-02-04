Gone are the days when you have to rough it in the wilderness on a typical camping experience. Glamping (glamorous camping) has changed the game for people that love the outdoors but not enough to sleep on the ground covered in bugs. Instead of roughing it in a sleeping bag on the uncomfortable and rocky terrain, you get actual linens in a lovely luxury canvas tent. Maybe even a private bathroom instead of squatting behind a tree. Doesn't that seem like a dream?

Here are the 10 best glamping experiences around the country.

1. Collective Yellowstone - Big Sky, Montana

Just an hour outside of Yellowstone National Park, the resort gives you a modern camping experience with a truly stunning backdrop. Each luxury tent comes with a private, ensuite bathroom, vanity, and rain shower. You can go horseback riding, white water rafting, fly fishing, get a relaxing massage in your tent and enjoy the delicious farm to table food prepared by the Collective's onsite chefs.

Click here for more information.

2. Terra Glamping Resort East Hampton, New York

This boutique waterfront resort is perfect for glampers looking for a weekend getaway. The accommodations are $300/night and put you a short drive away from all of the luxurious activities in the Hamptons. Every tent has waterfront views and queen memory foam beds. You'll also get a free continental breakfast, s' mores by the campfire every night, and complimentary kayaks paddleboards. There is no wifi because guests are encouraged to have an "unplugged" experience during their stay. Flashlights, lanterns, and cell phone chargers are all provided onsite.

Click here for more information.

3. Capitol Reef Resort Torrey, Utah

Located by Capitol Reef National Park, this glamping resort is truly unique because you get to sleep in covered wagons under the stars. Eat at The Pioneer Kitchen, the onsite restaurant, or take a dip in the hot tub before going on a llama excursion.

Click here for more information.

4. Dunton River Camp Dolores, Colorado

Located on Cresto Ranch, a former cattle ranch dating back to the 1800s, Dunton River Camp is situated on 500 acres of incredible Colorado terrain. Each safari tent makes you feel like you're staying in a luxury hotel. You get a six-foot soaker tub with shower, hot water and a towel warmer. Each of their eight tents also comes with two mountain bikes for you to explore the area as you desire. Fly fishing, horseback riding, or take a guided hike to the summit of the 14,000 ft San Juan peaks. Choose between a mountain tent or a river tent, both providing free wifi.

Click here for more information.

5. Ventana Big Sur, an Alila Resort Big Sur, California

Choose between the Redwood Glampsites, which are accessible by car, or the Canyon Glampsites, which are only accessible by foot in the forest. Both are part of the Venata Camping Grounds of Big Sur. A section of the glamping grounds is safari-style glamping tents. Glampers get full access to the resort including the spa, heated swimming pools, ocean-view dining at The Sur House, and more. Each tent also comes with a wood-burning fire pit with complimentary wood, hot water bottles for the bed, heated blankets, and a basket with s' mores kit, mugs, tea, cutting board, cheese knife, bottle opener and wine glasses.

Click here for more information.

6. Under Canvas Smoky Mountains Gatlinburg, Tennessee

Outside of Pigeon Forge, you will find the picturesque Under Canvas glamping site with full views of the Smoky Mountains. You're close by the Appalachian Trail and get to choose between different size accommodations depending on your needs and budget. The more high-end choices have a private bathroom, but at the very least, you'll get a shared bathroom space. In addition to plenty of outdoor activities like zip-lining, white water rafting and hiking, they have an Acoustic Campfire Music Series featuring up and coming country music singers for entertainment.

Click here for more information.

7. Westgate River Ranch Lake Wales, Florida

Did you know that years ago, Florida was full of cowboys and cowgirls? Well, Westgate River Ranch takes you back to the Wild West along the Kissimmee River. The ranch underwent an extensive multi-million dollar renovation in 2013, so it's currently top-notch. They also have an award-winning rodeo onsite for entertainment. The cowboy-themed resort offers temperature-controlled glamping tents with private bathrooms. You even get a private fire pit that gets lit nightly by the staff. There's a nine-hole golf course onsite, a petting zoo and numerous outdoor activities that provide something for everyone.

Click here for more information.

8. El Cosmico Marfa, Texas

El Cosmico is in the trendy West Texas town of Marfa. Stay in an airstream trailer, a safari tent, a teepee, or a yurt for an upgrade from self camping campsite. The yurts include heat/ac and a large porch with seating that gives you a lovely view of the West Texas landscape and perfect for stargazing at night. There is a shared outdoor bathroom space for all. When not hanging around the campgrounds stop by the El Cosmico shop for t-shirts and goodies before going into town to visit the many local art galleries and tasty restaurants.

Click here for more information.

9. Little Raccoon Key Little Raccoon Key, Georgia

Off the coast of Georgia, you will find Little Raccoon Key, a reef island that is perfect for a remote getaway. Take your choice between staying in a tent, yurt, airstream, pod, igloo, hut, villa, cabin, cube, teepee or treehouse. Only one overnight reservation is accepted at a time so that you will be the only reservation on the island during your stay. Staff will be on the nearby Jekyll Island to help with any of your needs. Take a "River of Dolphins" Boat Ride and a guided tour of the oyster reefs.

Click here for more information.

10. Asheville Glamping in Asheville, North Carolina

Right outside of Asheville, North Carolina is Asheville Glamping. They recently opened their glamping treehouse accommodations, "the nest," but they also have safari tents, domes and unique vintage airstreams as well. All of the units come with air conditioning, but only some have heat. There is a shared bathroom site and select units have private bathrooms with no running water. While still charming, this glampsite comes with less luxury than some of the other options. You'll be responsible for your meals throughout your stay, but you're close to the many activities and restaurants in Asheville!

Click here for more information.

Now Watch: The 5 Best Log Cabin Kits to Buy and Build