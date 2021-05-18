George Strait Will Headline RodeoHouston's 90th Anniversary Celebration in 2022

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo (RodeoHouston) will wrap up its 90th anniversary celebration on Sunday, March 20, 2022 with a George Strait concert at NRG Stadium.

Rodeo officials made the announcement today (May 18), which happens to be the King of Country Music's 69th birthday.

It'll be the Texas-born country star's 31st RodeoHouston performance.

"What better way to celebrate the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo's 90th anniversary than with a special, concert-only performance by the 'King of Country' music himself," said Rodeo president and CEO Chris Boleman (as quoted by Click2Houston). "After a couple of particularly challenging years, our thousands of dedicated volunteers simply can't wait to welcome everyone back to the Rodeo grounds for a Texas-sized celebration of Western heritage that will be well worth the wait."

Tickets for King George's concert on RodeoHouston's final night of 2022 go on sale on Thursday, June 24.

Read More: Miranda Lambert's 'They've Closed Down the Honky Tonks' Gives Country Music a Clean Bill of Health

Strait's made a habit of making history in Harris County. For example, Strait, Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen broke an NRG Stadium record in 2019 with a packed house of 80,108 fans.

"In 1996, Strait was inducted into the RODEOHOUSTON Star Trail of Fame in recognition of his musical contributions to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo," the rodeo stated (as quoted by KHOU). "He is one of only nine artists to receive this award since the first entertainer performance in 1942. In 2013, the first four-year Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo George Strait Scholarship was awarded through the Rodeo's scholarship program in honor of his partnership and friendship with the Rodeo."

RodeoHouston's 2020 season was cut short and its 2021 was cancelled entirely because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Next year's rodeo will last from Feb. 28 to March 20.