Miranda Lambert's 'They've Closed Down the Honky Tonks' Gives Country Music a Clean Bill of Health

At a time when Alan Jackson has some rolling their eyes and others excitedly sharing vapid memes over his claims about the state of country music, Miranda Lambert reminds us old souls that a lot of the things we've long enjoyed were still going strong before the pandemic effectively shut down live performances.

Lambert's "They've Closed Down the Honky Tonks" is an acoustic, no-frills rundown of why the "Tin Man" singer fought tears during her return to the stage at Billy Bob's Texas.

"Y'all they've closed down the honky tonks / And now my world ain't turning / The jukebox ran out of change / And the neon lights ain't buzzing / There ain't nothin' sadder / Than covering Haggard / And nobody singing along / Y'all they've closed down the honky tonks," goes Lambert's latest songwriting showpiece, which she wrote shortly after COVID-19 turned performers' lives upside down.

It was produced by Jon Randall and brings a similar vibe as Lambert, Randall and Jack Ingram's less-is-more album The Marfa Tapes.

The new song appears in The Marfa Tapes Film, which is currently streaming on Apple TV. The documentary by director Spencer Peeples covers the three collaborators' five-day creative retreat in the West Texas town of Marfa.

"The whole idea of [The Marfa Tapes] was trying to show people or let people listen to the moment of creation," Ingram told Rolling Stone. "It takes time to record [songs] with a full band, and then we got to do a demo...it's almost like making a whole movie. And then by the time you get into the studio, with the session band and everybody else, you're light years away from the moment of inspiration and creation."

"They've Closed Down the Honky Tonks" Lyrics

No bartenders

No guitars with B-Benders

No two-steppin' shuffles

No shiny belt buckles

No sawdust in sight

No cold Lone Star Light

Well, they've mopped all the floors

Locked all the doors

And turned out the lights

Y'all they've closed down the honky tonks

And now my world ain't turning

The jukebox ran out of change

And the neon lights ain't buzzing

There ain't nothin' sadder

Than covering Haggard

And nobody singing along

Y'all they've closed down the honky tonks

There's no Broken Spoke

Dim lights or thick smoke

No more rowdy and reckless

No more Billy Bob's Texas

No barstool backsliding

No Gilley's bull riding

No more last call

No boots in Gruene Hall

Damn, that ain't right

They've closed down the honky tonks

And now my world ain't turning

The jukebox ran out of change

And the neon lights ain't buzzing

There ain't nothin' sadder

Than covering Haggard

And nobody singing along

Y'all they've closed down the honky tonks

Y'all they've closed down the honky tonks