RodeoHouston 2021, which was previously scheduled to be held in May rather than March, has been canceled altogether for the year due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. Rodeo President and CEO Chris Boleman announced the cancellation on Wednesday (Feb. 3) morning.

"Our leadership and staff have worked tirelessly through various scenarios and different situations to see what we could do to plan the best activity possible for our community," Boleman said in a statement. "Trust me when I tell you we have spent countless hours working with a number of people to get us to this point. But I'm sad to say today the 2021 show that we had previously moved to May is simply not possible. Therefore, we are canceling all the events previously scheduled for May."

Boleman added that the Livestock Show and horse show competitions will go on as planned as private events in March. The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will also provide $21.7 million in grants and scholarships to the youth of Texas.

"These times are tough right now, but we have to stay positive," Boleman said. "If you know me, we know we're going to stay positive because I believe there's a bright future ahead. So much so, that I'm pleased to let you know that next year will be our 90th anniversary. 90 Years of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. We've been here a long time and, trust me, we're not going anywhere."

RodeoHouston, which has previously hosted Brooks & Dunn, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, George Strait and more country music stars, is the latest musical event to be canceled this year. California's Stagecoach Festival has also been canceled for the year.