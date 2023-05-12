Garth Brooks + Trisha Yearwood Raise Timeless Style Games for 2023 ACM Awards

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood took their usual senses of style to the next level on Thursday night (May 11) for the 2023 ACM Awards red carpet.

First-time broadcast co-host Brooks looked sharp in a jet-black suit jacket that matched his shirt, his western boots and even his beard. Yearwood went for her own classic look: a red and black leopard print midi dress--perhaps a nod to her home state Georgia Bulldogs-- plus black high heels as well as gold chains and hoop earrings.

In line with their respective public images, they look more like the most fashion-forward couple at church than celebrities with high-end designers at their beck and call.

The couple posed for a few red carpet photos with Brooks' ACM co-host, Dolly Parton. As expected, Parton went with a look that's far from typical. She hung up her rock 'n' roll outfits for the evening, opting instead to wear rhinestones and silver fringe.

Parton's co-hosting the awards show for the third time. The "Jolene" hitmaker first hosted the ACM Awards solo in 2000. She returned last year, co-hosting alongside Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett.

"I am thrilled to return to host the ACM Awards, this time with my friend Garth," Parton shared in a press release. "While I've had the pleasure of spending time with him throughout the years, I can't believe we've never had the chance to work together."

"All I hope that we do as a pair is represent [country music] well," Brooks told Billboard. "I mean, you've got your foundation and what you're looking for here. You've got talent and class. Let's represent country music the best that we can."

For the second year in a row, the ACM Awards streamed exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.