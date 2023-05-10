Dolly Parton's Skintight Leather Look for New Album is Full 'Rockstar' Glam

Just months after she was officially inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Dolly Parton has announced the track list for her very first rock album, appropriately titled Rockstar (out Nov. 17 via Butterfly Records with distribution by Big Machine Label Group).

"I'm so excited to finally present my first Rock and Roll album Rockstar," Parton said in a press statement. "I am very honored and privileged to have worked with some of the greatest iconic singers and musicians of all time and to be able to sing all the iconic songs throughout the album was a joy beyond measure. I hope everybody enjoys the album as much as I've enjoyed putting it together!"

To celebrate the occasion, Parton has shared the album art from the highly anticipated 30 song (!!!) album and she's never looked more badass. Queen Dolly has always been a fashion icon, whether she's rocking sequins or skintight leather. So is it any surprise that her rocker era is anything short of fabulous?

The album, which will be available as a 4-LP set, a two CD set and a digital download, will feature collaborations with Sting, Stevie Nicks, Peter Frampton, Chris Stapleton, Debbie Harry, P!nk, Brandi Carlile and many more.

The lead single from Rockstar, "World on Fire," will be released on Thursday, May 11 to coincide with Parton's performance of the tune on the 2023 ACM Awards, which she's co-hosting with Garth Brooks.

Rockstar is available for pre-order here.

Dolly Parton's Rockstar Track List:

Rockstar (special guest Richie Sambora) World on Fire Every Breath You Take (feat. Sting) Open Arms (feat. Steve Perry) Magic Man (feat. Ann Wilson with special guest Howard Leese) Long As I Can See The Light (feat. John Fogerty) Either Or (feat. Kid Rock) I Want You Back (feat. Steven Tyler with special guest Warren Haynes) What Has Rock And Roll Ever Done For You (feat. Stevie Nicks with special guest Waddy Wachtel) Purple Rain Baby, I Love Your Way (feat. Peter Frampton) I Hate Myself For Loving You (feat. Joan Jett & The Blackhearts) Night Moves (feat. Chris Stapleton) Wrecking Ball (feat. Miley Cyrus) (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction (feat. P!nk & Brandi Carlile) Keep On Loving You (feat. Kevin Cronin) Heart Of Glass (feat. Debbie Harry) Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me (feat. Elton John) Tried To Rock And Roll Me (feat. Melissa Etheridge) Stairway To Heaven (feat. Lizzo & Sasha Flute) We Are The Champions Bygones (feat. Rob Halford with special guests Nikki Sixx & John 5) My Blue Tears (feat. Simon Le Bon) What's Up? (feat. Linda Perry) You're No Good (feat. Emmylou Harris & Sheryl Crow) Heartbreaker (feat. Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo) Bittersweet (feat. Michael McDonald) I Dreamed About Elvis (feat. Ronnie McDowell with special guest The Jordanaires) Let It Be (feat. Paul McCartney & Ringo Starr with special guests Peter Frampton & Mick Fleetwood) Free Bird (feat. Ronnie Van Zant with special guests Gary Rossington, Artimus Pyle and The Artimus Pyle Band)

