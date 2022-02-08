Garth Brooks' First Tattoo Will Fulfill a Promise to His Daughter, Allie Colleen

There's only so many "firsts" left for 60-year-old country music superstar Garth Brooks, and that list will get shorter in 2022 after he fulfills a promise and gets his first tattoo.

"I owe my baby a tattoo... I owe my youngest a tattoo, and I've got to figure out what it's going to be, but it's got to be done this year in 2022," Brooks said during a recent episode of Inside Studio G. "So, we'll figure it out."

Brooks' youngest daughter, fellow singer-songwriter Allie Colleen, is no stranger to tattoo parlors, as she's got two sleeves' worth of tats.

The "Friends in Low Places" singer was scarce with details, though he laughed about tattoo placement after sharing a fan's reimagined Ropin' the Wind album cover, which showed Brooks covered with hand, neck and face ink.

"I'm thinkin' something small like a sleeve or something. It looks like I'm going to start with the hands and throat kind of thing," he joked. "We decided on it years ago, and this is the year I have to pay it off. So, we'll get it done."

Aside from quips about whether it'll be as visible as Keith Urban's ink or hidden like Dolly Parton's confirmed body art, Brooks gave no clue as to what kind of concept screams "Garth Brooks tattoo." Fair guesses could range from a tribute to Brooks' home state of Oklahoma, a permanent statement of his love for Trisha Yearwood or something themed around his unreal journey from a long shot in Nashville circa 1989 to the pinnacle of popular culture.

Allie Colleen, 25, has two older sisters: Taylor, 29, and August, 27. The youngest Brooks sibling's debut album, Stones, was released in 2021.

As for Brooks, he's fresh off a three-day birthday weekend highlighted by a Feb. 4-5 Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM. Stadium tour dates will follow soon, including Brooks' first time performing (on May 21) at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, the home of six-time Super Bowl champions the New England Patriots.

