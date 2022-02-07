Garth Brooks Through the Years, From 1989 to Today

Country Music Hall of Fame member Garth Brooks turns 60 this year (Feb. 7, 2022), making it as good a time as any to revisit snapshots from a pop culture-shaping timeline that begins with his Capitol Records debut in 1989 and continues today for one of the genre's most visible ambassadors.

Troyal Garth Brooks, the youngest child of oil company draftsman Troyal Raymond Brooks Jr. and former country singer Colleen McElroy Carroll, was born in Tulsa, Okla. on Feb. 7, 1962.

Before singing, guitar picking and songwriting took precedence, Brooks focused on athletics. He played multiple sports in high school and attended Oklahoma State University in Stillwater on a track scholarship. The javelin specialist's roommate, Ty England, later became a member of Brooks' touring band and, in 1995, a solo country star in his own right.

After a brief stay in Nashville in the '80s that lasted less than 24 hours, Brooks and his first wife, Sandy Mahl, came to Music City to stay in 1987. As happens for even the most gifted singer-songwriters, networking and seeking a record deal lead to more rejection than encouragement. That changed on April 12, 1989, when Capitol Records released Brooks' self-titled debut album.

Classic Albums and Global Acclaim: 1989- 2000

Brooks' first album peaked at No. 2 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart and No. 13 on the all-genre Billboard 200. Its first single, "Much Too Young (To Feel This Damn Old)" pledged Brooks' allegiance to the traditional country sound he discovered through George Strait. Brooks' first No. 1 singles, "If Tomorrow Never Comes" and "The Dance," followed.

Brooks' sales figures and chart histories became more absurd with each subsequent studio album (1990's No Fences, 1991's Ropin' the Wind, 1992's The Chase, 1993's In Pieces, 1995's Fresh Horses, 1997's Sevens and 2001's Scarecrow) and single solidifying his status as one of the biggest success stories ever for Capitol Records, the former label home of The Beatles.

Throughout his run of commercial success, Brooks' celebrity status positioned him for everything from a national anthem performance at the 1993 Super Bowl to a free 1997 concert in Central Park that's said to have drawn nearly 1 million people. Even supposed misses like Garth Brooks in... the Life of Chris Gaines earned double platinum status from the RIAA during a decade when country stars and their alter egos' CDs sold like hotcakes.

Outside of the music business, Brooks faired decently during spring training assignments for the San Diego Padres, New York Mets and Kansas City Royals.

Return From Retirement and Sustained Cultural Relevance: 2001- Today

On Oct. 26, 2000, Brooks announced his retirement from touring and recording. Brooks' daughters were born during the wild ride for him that was the '90s (Taylor Mayne Pearl (1992), August Anna (1994) and Allie Colleen Brooks (1996)), and retirement offered him the opportunity to focus on his personal life. Besides, he seemingly had nothing left to prove in the music industry.

Following his 2001 divorce from Mahl, Brooks fell in love with fellow country music artist Trisha Yearwood. The couple wed on Dec. 10, 2005.

Brooks played a few shows in the aughts, namely multi-night stands in Kansas City and Los Angeles, before officially coming out of retirement for 2009's Garth at Wynn residency in Las Vegas. He's since set out on a multi-year (2014- 2017) world tour. More recently, he's headlined American dive bars and football stadiums.

A return to the studio followed, resulting in the post-comeback albums Man Against Machine (2014) and Fun (2020).

Brooks' sustained relevance in 2022 owes as much to his giving heart as his career earnings or halls/walks of fame honors. From his Habitat for Humanity allegiance to other charitable acts, Brooks continually uses his platform to benefit the greater good.

