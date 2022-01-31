Dolly Parton Wants to Duet With 'Good Lookin'' Keith Urban: 'I'm Not Trying to Hit on Him'

Dolly Parton is a huge fan of Keith Urban, calling him "one of the most talented and cutest guys in the world." During a recent interview on Good Morning Americato promote her new line of Duncan Hines baking mixes, Parton was asked which she most wanted to bake and duet with, she named the Australian country superstar.

"Oh my goodness, that's a really good question. Any of the good lookin' ones. I love Keith Urban," Parton said, adding that she wasn't trying to flirt with Nicole Kidman's husband. "I've always thought that he was one of the most talented and cutest guys in the world -- I'm not trying to hit on him, because he's got Nicole [Kidman] and who could beat that, she's Jolene."

Parton praised Urban's talent as a songwriter and added that he reminds her of her own kinfolk.

"I love his writing and I just think he's dear," Parton continued. "He reminds me so much of my brothers and my own family from back home. He's from Australia, but he has that feel of our mountain southern people -- he'd fit right in," Parton said. "I'd be happy to make a big ole cake for him and spend all afternoon singing songs."

Watch Parton's interview below.

"I love to cook and I learned to do that growing up in the mountains of East Tennessee. My mom was a great cook, all my aunts and my grandma, so of course, I learned to cook that good ol' southern stuff," Parton told CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King.

Parton's line of Duncan Hines mixes, Dolly's Southern Favorites, include a Southern Style Banana Flavored Cake Mix and a Southern Style Coconut Flavored Cake Mix.

Duncan Hines also released a limited number of Dolly Parton's Baking Collection Kits.

Parton recently shared "Big Dreams and Faded Jeans," the first song from her upcoming album Run Rose Run, a companion piece to the novel she wrote with renowned author James Patterson.

