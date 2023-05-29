Garth Brooks Gave His Signature to Just One Tattoo Shop So Fans Can Get a Permanent Souvenir

Fans attending one of Garth Brooks' Las Vegas residency shows can go home with a lasting reminder of their experience.

Per a Facebook post by Brooks' team, only one parlor in Sin City is doing tattoos themed around the country legend.

"You guys asked for it and Garth made it happen," read the post from May 18. "Nilson at Hypnotic Tattoos is the only artist with Garth's official signature if you are looking to get a tattoo while you're in Vegas."

The comments section is filled with fans showing off tattoos of Brooks' lyrics and his "g" logo. Others shared that they got Brooks to sign their bodies in the past so a tattooist could make the marking permanent.

Advertisement

That same day, Garth Brooks Plus One -- Las Vegas began and 18 dates were added that extend to July 2024.

Each show will take place at the 4,100 seat Colosseum at Caesars Palace. As the residency's name implies, Brooks will fly solo on stage for at least portions of each set, making it a different experience from even the outside-the-box Dive Bar shows that stretched from 2019- 2021.

"The band is coming but it's the one-man show," Brooks shared in a 2022 press release. "They're going to sit in the audience, so any time you want a fiddle just to come up and join you, any time you just want percussion and background to come up and sing or it's just you -- or just bring the whole band up to do 'Friends in Low Places.' This should be stupid."

Per the Associated Press, those who missed out on tickets the last time around will receive early access for the 2024 dates via a presale opportunity. The remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public on May 31. For more information, visit Ticketmaster's "Garth Vegas" page.

Advertisement

Brooks previously held a residency in Sin City when he set up shop at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas from Dec. 2009 to Nov. 2013.

READ MORE: Country Singer Shares Tearful Reaction to Being Covered By Kelly Clarkson