Garth Brooks Expands Las Vegas Residency With 2024 Dates

Garth Brooks announced on Thursday (May 18) that his string of sold-out Las Vegas residency concerts will extend well into next year. Eighteen added dates begin next April and last until the middle of July.

"When the 2023 shows went on sale, I felt extremely fortunate and blessed. To even think I would get do this for another year makes me happier than I can explain. Thank you for the chance," Brooks said (as quoted by Las Vegas CBS affiliate 8 News Now).

The announcement came the same day that the original slate of 27 dates begins.

Each show will take place at the 4,100 seat Colosseum at Caesars Palace. As the residency's name implies, Brooks will fly solo on stage for at least portions of each set, making it a different experience from even the outside-the-box Dive Bar shows that stretched from 2019- 2021.

"The band is coming but it's the one-man show," Brooks shared in a 2022 press release. "They're going to sit in the audience, so any time you want a fiddle just to come up and join you, any time you just want percussion and background to come up and sing or it's just you-- or just bring the whole band up to do 'Friends in Low Places.' This should be stupid."

Per the Associated Press, those who missed out on tickets the last time around will receive early access for the 2024 dates via a presale opportunity. The remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public on May 31. For more information, visit Ticketmaster's "Garth Vegas" page.

Brooks previously held a residency in Sin City when he set up shop at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas from Dec. 2009 to Nov. 2013.