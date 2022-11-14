Garth Brooks Announces Intimate Las Vegas Residency for 2023

During a Monday (Nov. 14) appearance on Good Morning America, Garth Brooks announced Garth Brooks/Plus ONE, a Las Vegas residency scheduled to begin in May 2023.

Each show will take place at the 4,100 seat Colosseum at Caesars Palace. As the residency's name implies, Brooks will fly solo on stage for at least portions of each set, making it a different experience from even the outside-the-box Dive Bar shows that stretched from 2019- 2021.

"The band is coming but it's the one-man show," Brooks said. "They're going to sit in the audience, so any time you want a fiddle just to come up and join you, any time you just want percussion and background to come up and sing or it's just you-- or just bring the whole band up to do 'Friends in Low Places.' This should be stupid."

The tour begins on May 18, with the 27 dates announced so far stretching to Dec. 16. Brooks last held a residency in Sin City when he set up shop at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas from Dec. 2009 to Nov. 2013. He's fresh off the record-breaking success of his three-year-long, global Stadium Tour.

"We did the Comeback Tour, and then here came the Stadium Tour, and it's like, 'How do you get bigger than that?' I think what you do is you shrink it all down to where it's just the artist and you," he said. "I think this is going to be so much fun."

The public can register for presale tickets now through Thursday at 8 p.m. PST with Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program. Registering fans will receive an access code to purchase tickets next Monday (Nov. 21) at 10 a.m. PST.

Garth Brooks/Plus ONE Las Vegas Residency 2023 Dates

May: 18, 20, 21, 25, 27, 28

June: 1, 3, 4

July: 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, 16, 20, 22, 23

November: 29

December: 1, 2, 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, 16

