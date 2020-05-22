Garth Brooks Postpones Charlotte Stadium Show

Garth Brooks has moved the Charlotte, N.C. date on his Stadium Tour to Oct. 10, 2020. This marks the second time the country superstar has moved the show date, which was originally set for May 2 and later moved to June 13. Due to ongoing concerns over the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Brooks has pushed the show into the fall.

The tour stop will bring the reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year to Bank of America Stadium, the home of Charlotte, N.C.'s Carolina Panthers. It's the Stadium Tour's only North Carolina or South Carolina stop.

It'll likely be the biggest country concert at the venue since Kenny Chesney and Tim McGraw's Brothers of the Sun Tour stop in June 2012 drew over 44 thousand people and made over $3 million.

Brooks has been balancing North American Stadium Tour dates with his ongoing Dive Bar Tour, which included stops in Knoxville, Tenn. and Ford Field in Detroit, Mich.

All-inclusive tickets are on sale via Ticketmaster's website (ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks), its Garth Brooks line (1-877-654-2784) and the Ticketmaster App, with no ticket sales at the venue box office or at Ticketmaster outlets on the sale date. There's an eight ticket limit per purchase.

There's no word yet on the opening act. So far on this tour, Brooks has given young singers and established songwriters an invaluable platform by sharing the stage with King Calaway in Minneapolis, Joe Nichols in Denver, Jon Pardi in Knoxville and Midland in Pittsburgh.

