Kenny Chesney Expands Chillaxification 2020 Tour

Kenny Chesney has added more tour dates to his 2020 Chillaxification tour. The country star has added several amphitheater shows to the tour, which kicks off in Arlington, Texas on April 18. Last year saw Chesney returning to slightly smaller venues on his intimate Songs For the Saints Tour. The Chillaxification Tour will bring Chesney back to stadiums, including Houston's Minute Maid Park and Nashville's Nissan Stadium. Florida Georgia Line, Old Dominion and Michael Franti & Spearhead will open.

Chesney's first amphitheater show of 2020 takes place on May 7 in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Earlier this year, Chesney released the sultry "Tip of My Tongue," co-written with Ed Sheeran.

Chesney released his 17th studio album Songs for the Saints in 2018. The album was inspired by the singer's second home of the Virgin Islands and the people that reside there. Proceeds from the album go to Chesney's Love for Love City fund, which helps to rebuild on the islands after the destruction caused by Hurricane Irma in 2017.

Kenny Chesney Chillaxification Tour Dates:

April 18 -- Arlington, Texas -- AT&T Stadium

April 25 -- Milwaukee, Minn. -- Miller Park

May 2 -- Minneapolis, Minn. -- U.S. Bank Stadium

May 7 - West Palm Beach, Fla. -- Coral Sky Amphitheater

May 9 -- Tampa, Fla. -- Raymond James Stadium

May 13 - Southaven, MS -- BankPlus Amphitheater

May 14 - Brandon, MS -- Brandon Amphitheater

May 16 -- Atlanta, Ga. -- Mercedes-Benz Stadium

May 22 -- Houston, Texas -- Minute Maid Park

May 23 -- San Antonio, Texas -- The Alamodome

May 28 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH -- Blossom Music Center

May 30 -- Pittsburgh, Pa. -- Heinz Field

June 4 - Raleigh, N.C. -- Coastal Credit Union Music Park

June 6 -- Philadelphia, Pa. -- Lincoln Financial Field

June 11 - Rogers, Ark. -- Walmart AMP

June 13 -- St. Louis, Mo. -- Busch Stadium

June 17 - Virginia Beach, Va. -- Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

June 18 - Bristow, Va. -- Jiffy Lube Live

June 20 -- Columbus, Ohio -- Ohio Stadium

June 25 - Charlotte, N.C. -- PNC Music Pavilion

June 27 -- Nashville, Tenn. -- Nissan Stadium

July 2 - Lake Tahoe, Calif. -- Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

July 3 - Lake Tahoe, Calif. -- Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

July 11 -- Kansas City, Mo. -- Arrowhead Stadium

July 18 -- Seattle, Wash. -- CenturyLink Field

July 23 - Noblesville, Ind. -- Ruoff Music Center

July 25 -- Chicago, Ill. -- Soldier Field

July 29 - Albuquerque, N.M. -- Isleta Amphitheater

July 30 - Phoenix, Az. -- Ak-Chin Pavilion

August 1 -- Inglewood, Calif. -- SoFi Stadium

August 5 - Boise, Idaho -- Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

August 6 - Salt Lake City, Idaho -- USANA Amphitheatre

August 8 -- Denver, Colo. -- Empower Field at Mile High

August 15 -- Detroit, Mich. -- Ford Field

August 20 - Syracuse, N.Y. -- St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

August 22 -- East Rutherford, N.J. -- MetLife Stadium

August 26 - Columbia, Md. -- Merriweather Post Pavilion

August 28 -- Foxboro, Mass. -- Gillette Stadium