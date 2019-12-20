Kenny Chesney Expands Chillaxification 2020 Tour

Kenny Chesney has added more tour dates to his 2020 Chillaxification tour. The country star has added several amphitheater shows to the tour, which kicks off in Arlington, Texas on April 18. Last year saw Chesney returning to slightly smaller venues on his intimate Songs For the Saints Tour. The Chillaxification Tour will bring Chesney back to stadiums, including Houston's Minute Maid Park and Nashville's Nissan Stadium. Florida Georgia Line, Old Dominion and Michael Franti & Spearhead will open.
Chesney's first amphitheater show of 2020 takes place on May 7 in West Palm Beach, Fla.
Earlier this year, Chesney released the sultry "Tip of My Tongue," co-written with Ed Sheeran.
Chesney released his 17th studio album Songs for the Saints in 2018. The album was inspired by the singer's second home of the Virgin Islands and the people that reside there. Proceeds from the album go to Chesney's Love for Love City fund, which helps to rebuild on the islands after the destruction caused by Hurricane Irma in 2017.
Kenny Chesney Chillaxification Tour Dates:
April 18 -- Arlington, Texas -- AT&T Stadium
April 25 -- Milwaukee, Minn. -- Miller Park
May 2 -- Minneapolis, Minn. -- U.S. Bank Stadium
May 7 - West Palm Beach, Fla. -- Coral Sky Amphitheater
May 9 -- Tampa, Fla. -- Raymond James Stadium
May 13 - Southaven, MS -- BankPlus Amphitheater
May 14 - Brandon, MS -- Brandon Amphitheater
May 16 -- Atlanta, Ga. -- Mercedes-Benz Stadium
May 22 -- Houston, Texas -- Minute Maid Park
May 23 -- San Antonio, Texas -- The Alamodome
May 28 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH -- Blossom Music Center
May 30 -- Pittsburgh, Pa. -- Heinz Field
June 4 - Raleigh, N.C. -- Coastal Credit Union Music Park
June 6 -- Philadelphia, Pa. -- Lincoln Financial Field
June 11 - Rogers, Ark. -- Walmart AMP
June 13 -- St. Louis, Mo. -- Busch Stadium
June 17 - Virginia Beach, Va. -- Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
June 18 - Bristow, Va. -- Jiffy Lube Live
June 20 -- Columbus, Ohio -- Ohio Stadium
June 25 - Charlotte, N.C. -- PNC Music Pavilion
June 27 -- Nashville, Tenn. -- Nissan Stadium
July 2 - Lake Tahoe, Calif. -- Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
July 3 - Lake Tahoe, Calif. -- Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
July 11 -- Kansas City, Mo. -- Arrowhead Stadium
July 18 -- Seattle, Wash. -- CenturyLink Field
July 23 - Noblesville, Ind. -- Ruoff Music Center
July 25 -- Chicago, Ill. -- Soldier Field
July 29 - Albuquerque, N.M. -- Isleta Amphitheater
July 30 - Phoenix, Az. -- Ak-Chin Pavilion
August 1 -- Inglewood, Calif. -- SoFi Stadium
August 5 - Boise, Idaho -- Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
August 6 - Salt Lake City, Idaho -- USANA Amphitheatre
August 8 -- Denver, Colo. -- Empower Field at Mile High
August 15 -- Detroit, Mich. -- Ford Field
August 20 - Syracuse, N.Y. -- St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
August 22 -- East Rutherford, N.J. -- MetLife Stadium
August 26 - Columbia, Md. -- Merriweather Post Pavilion
August 28 -- Foxboro, Mass. -- Gillette Stadium