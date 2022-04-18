Garth Brooks Duets With Adorable 7-Year-Old at Nashville Show

Garth Brooks fans got a special treat this weekend after the singer had a special guest at his Nashville, Tennessee concert! During this second night at Nissan Stadium, Brooks spotted a young 7-year-old fan in the front row, wearing a cowboy hat and holding a sign that read, "My first concert ever!" The sign also listed one of Brooks songs, "Standing Outside The Fire," which just happened to be his favorite song.

Brooks being the entertainer he is, invited Charles to sing along with him, inviting him to do a duet. Brooks told Charles, "Can you sing, by any chance?" That's when the boy nodded and took the microphone from his hands, saying that he had been practicing all week.

"Alright Charles, I'm going to put this in your hand, you're going to be a real big time singer okay? You already got the look, you look fantastic, but what you need is the sweetest crowd in the world to start chanting your name," Brooks told the young fan.

The crowd quickly began to chant Charles' name, as the country music singer and the new superstar began to sing together, as Charles belted out the lyrics, giving it his all. When they finished, Brooks went on to celebrate the boy, saying, "Charles, you're a rock star!" An unforgettable moment, indeed.

"Standing Outside The Fire" was co-written by Brooks and Jenny Yates and was released in December 1993. The song was the third single of the country singer's fifth studio album, In Pieces. It also appeared in several albums, including The Hits, The Limited Series, Double Live and The Ultimate Hits.

The singer-songwriter recently made headlines after announcing that he was opening a bar on Lower Broadway in downtown Nashville named Friend in Low Places. The singer bought South 211 Broadway, the former home of Nashville Sporting Club back in December 2021.

