Miranda Lambert Surprises Fans at Her Nashville Bar, Performs 'Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)'

Miranda Lambert decided to treat patrons who were having a 'Sunday Funday' at her bar, Casa Rosa, located in Nashville. The singer surprised the crowd, appearing on the rooftop bar to perform, "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)" alongside her bandmate Gwen Sebastian and the Nashville Cover Band. Lambert was captured by fans wearing a hat and striped cardigan, as the crowd got rowdy, listening to the Grammy-nominated song.

This year, the singer-songwriter was nominated for two Grammy Awards, one for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)" with Elle King, and for Best Country Album for the Marfa Tapes. The album was a collaborative project which she released back in May 2021 with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall. Despite the nomination, the singer didn't attend the ceremony, saying she was "slammed this month," due to her busy schedule.

The Texas country artist is getting ready to release her new album, Palomino, on April 29 which is set to include 15 tracks. The new album follows her Grammy-winning album, Wildcard, and her two projects, Hell Of a Holiday and The Marfa Tapes. Lambert is also prepping for the upcoming The Bandwagon Tour with Little Big Town and is set to launch her own Las Vegas residency in September 2022 taking place at Zappos Theater inside Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

"When you've been touring as long as I have, there's something really creative about imagining a residency in a city like Las Vegas," Lambert said about the residency. "I've had a lot of fun designing our sets, merchandise and clothing and boot lines - and even my place on Broadway in Nashville, Casa Rosa - so, this opportunity allows me to lean in a bit more into that side of myself and think about how to really bring country music to life in this room. I think everyone will like what we've dreamed up. I'm really excited about this!" Velvet Rodeo is set to kick off on September 23 and will run through April 2023.

Miranda Lambert's Velvet Rodeo: The Residency dates:

2022

September 23, 24, 28, 30

October 1, 5, 7,8

November 26,27, 30

December 3, 4, 8, 10, 11

2023

March 24, 25, 30

April 1, 2, 6, 8, 9

