Episode 1. Mark Duplass and Jennifer Aniston in "The Morning Show," premiering September 13, 2023 on Apple TV+.
'The Morning Show' Season 3 First Look Photos, Confirmed Premiere Date and Jon Hamm as New Antagonist

We're back after that cliffhanger of a Season 2 finale.

Season 2 of The Morning Show ended on quite a cliffhanger. The finale, set in March 2020 on the cusp of pandemic lockdowns, concluded with Alex (Jennifer Aniston) suffering from severe Covid and the future of TMS uncertain.

But that aired way back in November 2021. On Thursday, the Apple TV+ series finally released some details about season 3. A handful of  big names will be added to the already star-studded cast list, including John Hamm (Mad Men), who will play the role of Paul Marks, a "powerful tech titan" who "sets his sights on UBA."

The first two episodes of the 10-episode season will premiere on September 13, followed by a single episode release every Wednesday.

Returning are stars Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, who are also executive producers on the series. Joining them are returning stars Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, and Julianna Margulies. New additions include Hamm, Tig Notaro, Stephen Fry, and Natalie Morales, who each have recurring roles.

Marks (Hamm) is certain to shake things up for UBA as the tech titan. Notaro will play Amanda Robinson, Marks' chief of staff. Fry will play Leonard Cromwell, a ruthless board member working to navigate the network out of troubled waters. And Morales will play Kate Danton, Stella's (Lee) best friend from Stanford, where they were part of a start-up incubator run by Marks.

The series also released a logline and a collection of first-look photos (below).

Episode 6. Jon Hamm in "The Morning Show," premiering September 13, 2023 on Apple TV+.

Mark Duplass and Billy Crudup in

Episode 6. Reese Witherspoon in "The Morning Show," premiering September 13, 2023 on Apple TV+.

Episode 8. Jennifer Aniston in "The Morning Show," premiering September 13, 2023 on Apple TV+.

Episode 1. Julianna Margulies in "The Morning Show," premiering September 13, 2023 on Apple TV+.

"This season, the future of the network is thrown into question and loyalties are pushed to the brink when a tech titan takes an interest in UBA," the logline reads. "Unexpected alliances form, private truths are weaponized, and everyone is forced to confront their core values both in and out of the newsroom."

