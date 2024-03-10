Emily Blunt and John Krasinski Are Bright and Shining on the 2024 Oscars Red Carpet

Hollywood stars are convening at the 2024 Oscars on Sunday, March 10, and nominee Emily Blunt brought some sparkle to the red carpet. She appeared wearing a cream-colored, floor-length gown covered in sequins.

The gown features both vintage and modern elements. Silver sparkles align in an almost art-deco design below her waist. Conversely, the gown's straps give off a futuristic style, as they stand well above her shoulders. She paired the gown with silver, diamond jewelry, and she wore her hair up in a tight bun.

Actor John Krasinski, who is married to Blunt, joined his wife on the red carpet. He wore a white tux with a white bowtie.

The couple — one of Hollywood's most famous — looked to be having fun on the carpet, as they smiled for the camera, and laughed and talked amongst themselves.

Blunt is nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting role for the 2023 blockbuster "Oppenheimer," which follows theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) in his creation of the atomic bomb. Blunt played the role of Oppenheimer's wife, Katherine "Kitty" Oppenheimer.

Blunt is nominated alongside Danielle Brooks ("The Color Purple"), America Ferrera ("Barbie"), Jodie Foster ("Nyad") and Da'Vine Joy Randolph ("The Holdovers") for the award which ended up going to Randolph.

"Oppenheimer," directed by Christopher Nolan, was released on July 21, 2023 — the same weekend as fellow Best Picture nominee, "Barbie." The film and its cast are nominated for a total of 13 awards at the Academy Awards. These include Best Picture, Best Actor in a Leading Role for Murphy, Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Robert Downey Jr., Best Cinematography, Best Sound and more.

The 2024 Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, aired live on ABC on March 10 at 7 p.m. ET.