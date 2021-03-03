Wreaths are so underrated. Don't get me wrong, I love indoor holiday decor, but coming home to a holiday wreath is exactly what my soul needs. In case you didn't know, wreaths aren't just for Christmas. Thanksgiving wreaths are popular, and so are Easter wreaths.

We rounded up some of our favorite wreaths along with some DIY supplies and a tutorial to create your own wreath. We made sure to keep them budget-friendly. Your guests are going to love them! What are you waiting for? Hop to it! (Sorry, I love a good pun.)

Easter Wreaths

Okay, so maybe you don't want a floral wreath. Skip the hydrangea and eucalyptus and go for something with less greenery. This Easter basket-themed wreath has plastic eggs that light up! The basket looks amazing in wreath form.

Support a handmade Amazon seller and consider this wreath. The colors, greenery, and bright berries are lovely! And of course, the seller added a burlap bunny. Your spring door will be the talk of the neighborhood.

How to Make a DIY Wreath

DIY Easter Wreath Supplies

Glue some poms on your wreath for a splash of color!

Easter Home Decor Ideas