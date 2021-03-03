Wreaths are so underrated. Don't get me wrong, I love indoor holiday decor, but coming home to a holiday wreath is exactly what my soul needs. In case you didn't know, wreaths aren't just for Christmas. Thanksgiving wreaths are popular, and so are Easter wreaths.
We rounded up some of our favorite wreaths along with some DIY supplies and a tutorial to create your own wreath. We made sure to keep them budget-friendly. Your guests are going to love them! What are you waiting for? Hop to it! (Sorry, I love a good pun.)
Easter Wreaths
This Easter bunny wreath is too darn cute! The $15 wreath is going to look perfect on your door this springtime. Not only will you enjoy it, but so will your guests. Heck, your delivery driver might even think it's fun to look at!
2. VGIA 12inch Artifical Easter Egg Wreath with Mixed Flowers, Braid Bow Twigs and Eggs，for Front Door or Indoor, Wall Decor
This $20 wreath is simple. If you don't want a flashy Easter bunny on your wreath, consider this option. The elegant wreath is embellished with foam Easter eggs.
3. Brwoynn Easter Basket Wreath with Easter Egg String Lights, Artificial Flowers and Twigs, Burlap Bow, Wood Curl Hanging Easter Wreath for Front Door Wall Garden Spring Easter Decoration
Okay, so maybe you don't want a floral wreath. Skip the hydrangea and eucalyptus and go for something with less greenery. This Easter basket-themed wreath has plastic eggs that light up! The basket looks amazing in wreath form.
4. 17 inch Lavender, Purple and Cream Tulip Wreath on Natural Grapevine Base with Check Hanging Ribbon, Artificial Floral Front Door Wreath, Spring and Summer...
Spring season is the best! These spring flowers are going to be a sweet welcome to guests when they arrive for Easter brunch.
5. Easter Wreath, Deco Burlap Wreath, Bunny Wreath, Gift
Support a handmade Amazon seller and consider this wreath. The colors, greenery, and bright berries are lovely! And of course, the seller added a burlap bunny. Your spring door will be the talk of the neighborhood.
How to Make a DIY Wreath
DIY Easter Wreath Supplies
Grab a twig wreath or grapevine wreath for your DIY Easter wreath ideas. You can probably find one at the Dollar Store or Etsy too!
7. Easter Bunny Pastel Deco Mesh, 10in x 10yd Metallic Ribbon Rolls (Lilac, Pink)
Once you learn how to style mesh, you'll be a pro at holiday wreaths. Your door centerpiece is going to be fabulous! Be sure to grab some artificial silk flowers too.
8. Hot Glue Gun, TOPELEK Mini Heating Hot Melt Glue Gun with 30pcs Melt Glue Sticks, Melting Glue Gun Set for School DIY Arts and Crafts Projects, Home Quick Repairs(20 Watts, Blue)
Glue Easter crafts and the door hanger together with a reliable hot glue gun.
9. WYZworks Set of 8 (Assorted Soft Pastel Color Pack) 8" 10" 12" Tissue Pom Poms Flower Party Decorations for Weddings, Birthday, Bridal, Baby Showers Nursery Décor
Glue some poms on your wreath for a splash of color!
Easter Home Decor Ideas
11. Easter Decoration Lights Egg String Lights 10FT 20 LED Battery Operated Egg Lights for Easter Decor Home Party Birthday Decor Lights for Indoor Outdoor (20 LED)
These battery-operated LED egg lights deserve a spot on the dining room table or kitchen island.
12. Honey Dew Gifts, Happy Easter Peeps Wall Decor, Bunny Door Sign, Spring Easter Decorative Wood Sign, Rabbit Themed Decor, 5 Inches by 10 Inches
Happy Easter, peeps!