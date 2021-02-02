16 Easter Movies To Watch With The Whole Family This Spring

Easter is right around the corner! Springtime is almost upon us so it's the perfect time to plan all of your fun activities to celebrate the new season. We've rounded up all of the best Easter movies to watch with the whole family this year. From Biblical stories to fun-filled comedies about the Easter Bunny, these 16 films are guaranteed to please everyone.

1. Ben Hur

Charlton Heston stars in this period drama that racked in over 10 Academy Awards. The film follows Judah Ben-Hur, a Jewish prince sent into slavery with the Romans who decides to get revenge.

2. Hop

Russell Brand stars as the voice of EB (the Easter Bunny) who despite inheriting the family candy business wants to move to Los Angeles to be a rock star. James Marsden and Kaley Cuoco star in this fun little family comedy about living your dreams and working through family drama.

3. The Ten Commandments

Charlton Heston stars as Moses, the Hebrew child raised by Egyptians who follows his mission from God in this stunning adaptation of the Biblical story by Cecile B. DeMille. It airs on TV around Easter every year, and sure it's a long one, but the parting of the red sea is still incredible over 70 years later.

4. Easter Parade

Judy Garland and Fred Astaire co-star in this 1948 musical film that follows a love triangle between a naive chorus girl, a nightclub performer, his former partner, all set during a holiday Easter Parade.

5. Peter Rabbit

The famous Peter Rabbit comes to life in this feature adaptation as Peter and his friends attempt to break into Mr. Mcgregor's garden to steal vegetables. If you're a fan of the classic tales by Beatrix Potter, you'll love this new take on Peter, voiced by James Corden.

6. It's the Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown

Is there anything better than a holiday special featuring the Peanuts gang? Charlie, Sally, Linus, Snoopy, Lucy, and more come together in this sweet Easter tale filled with laughs and comedic blunders as all your favorite characters prepare for the holiday.

7. Jesus Christ Superstar

Andrew Lloyd Webber's rock opera comes to the big screen as the last few weeks of Jesus's life are brought to life with impressive musical numbers.

8. The Passion of the Christ

Mel Gibson's depiction of the last hours of the life of Jesus is a much more graphic adaptation. Jim Caviezel stars as Jesus himself in this film that brings the story to life more than anything else you'll ever see. Since this is a bit more intense, definitely use discretion if showing to younger children.

9. Steel Magnolias

Of course, we had to include the Hollywood adaptation of the real southern family that brings us to tears every time we watch. Starring Julia Roberts, Dolly Parton, and Sally Field, it's an all-time classic about strong southern women coming together during a painful time of loss. Technically the film covers all the seasons but the Easter egg hunt scene definitely makes it worthy of this list.

10. Rise of the Guardians

Santa Claus, the Tooth Fairy, Jack Frost, the Sandman, and of course, the Easter Bunny all come together to save the world from an evil source that is threatening to remove innocence and wonder from children everywhere.

11. The Last Temptation of Christ

Willem Dafoe stars as the titular character in another adaptation of the story of Jesus Christ. Directed by Martin Scorsese, the Oscar-nominated film follows the life of Jesus and all of the temptations he faces along the way.

12. The Prince of Egypt

This animated film follows the story of Moses being rescued by the Pharoah's wife as a baby to ultimately saving the Hebrew people and leading them to freedom. Val Kilmer stars as Moses with other incredible voices co-starring including Ralph Fiennes, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Sandra Bullock.

13. The Dog Who Saved Easter

A dog named Zeus is left at doggie daycare while his family goes on a trip over Easter, and must save the day when some criminals break in to sabotage the daycare.

14. Here Comes Peter Cottontail

If you love the stop-motion Christmas movies, you definitely need to watch this Easter classic. Peter must come to the rescue and save Easter from the evil Irontail. The 1971 film also includes the voice of Danny Kaye as host Seymour S. Sassafras.

15. Lilies of the Field

Starring Oscar winner Sidney Poitier, this 1963 film follows traveling handyman Homer Smith who decides to build a church in the middle of the desert.

16. M iss Potter

Renée Zellweger stars as Beatrix Potter, the real author of the timeless children's classic, The Tale of Peter Rabbit.