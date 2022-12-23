How to Watch 'A Charlie Brown Christmas' This Holiday Season

Almost every family has a festive tradition they're expectantly awaiting come Christmastime. For some this may be a Christmas cooking tradition, or creating a playlist of your favorite Christmas tunes, but for families many this tradition comes in the form of a favorite family Christmas movie they're itching to pull out each year. Peanuts movies have become a staple of holiday cinema, from It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown; A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving; and, perhaps one of the most beloved movies of all time: A Charlie Brown Christmas. For years families have curled up by the TV to watch this Christmas classic; shockingly however, this piece of Christmas cinema won't be coming to cable this year. For committed Charlie Brown enthusiasts, Here's how you can watch A Charlie Brown Christmas in 2022.

Where to Watch a Charlie Brown Christmas 2022

For the past few years, A Charlie Brown Christmas and the other Charlie Brown specials have all aired on PBS. But, in a tweet earlier this year, PBS announced that "regretfully," they "do not have the rights to Distribute the Peanuts specials this year." So where does this leave families in search of this holiday classic? Well, those who happen to be Apple TV+ users are in luck!

A Charlie Brown Christmas is currently available to stream on Apple TV+ along with the other popular Peanut specials! And Christmas may be coming early this year, because between Dec. 22nd and Dec. 25th, Apple TV+ will be making A Charlie Brown Christmas available for free even to non-subscribers! All one needs to have is an Apple ID, and after signing in, you can watch this Christmas classic on whichever device you desire!

Because of an exclusive deal signed between Apple TV+ and Peanuts Worldwide, A Charlie Brown Brown Christmas won't be available on any other streaming platform. That includes Netflix, Hulu, and even Amazon Prime, so don't miss out on your chance to watch this Christmas class this year!

Advertisement

READ MORE: The Best Christmas Movies on HBO Max to Enjoy This Holiday Season

Related Videos