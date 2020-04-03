9 Country Gospel Songs for Easter

Across the U.S., Christians sit down with family and friends to celebrate God and the resurrection of Jesus every Easter. If you're a fan of gospel music, country music, or Christian country, you know there's no shortage of songs by country singers who've recorded music celebrating God and all the blessings we have.

A whole lot of country artists have brought their A-game to the country gospel music tradition. In honor of the holiday, these are some of our favorite country gospel songs from country music stars of past and present.

9. Dolly Parton - "Amazing Grace"

"Amazing Grace" was written by an Englishman in the 19th Century, but Dolly Parton convinces us all that it's really a country song.

8. Hank Williams Sr. - "I Saw the Light"

Hank Williams' musical talent is all the proof anyone needs that there's a higher power.

7. Vince Gill - "Go Rest High on That Mountain"

Vince Gill brings one of the most important parts of being a Christian to this hit: peace.

6. Alan Jackson - "Precious Memories"

Alan Jackson's recording of "Precious Memories" is a perfect song for a holiday meant to be spent around the table with family.

5. Johnny Cash and Family - "Will the Circle be Unbroken"

Johnny Cash and June Carter have never sounded better than on this version of "Will the Circle Be Unbroken?," the 1907 Christian hymn popularized by the Carter Family in the 1930s.

4. Randy Travis - "Three Wooden Crosses"

Randy Travis sings of faith salvation on the unforgettable story song "Three Wooden Crosses," which went to No. 1 in 2003.

3. Elvis Presley - "Peace in the Valley"

Elvis may be the King of Rock and Roll, but he was as much of a country boy as anything else. Presley grew up listening to gospel music, and he recorded the classic "Peace in the Valley" in 1957.

2. Carrie Underwood featuring Vince Gill - "How Great Thou Art"

Carrie Underwood and Vince Gill are two of the best vocalists in country music, and they're stunning rendition of "How Great Thou Art" will give you chills.

1. Ferlin Husky - "Wings of a Dove"

One of the greatest country gospel songs ever written, "Wings of a Dove," was recorded by Ferlin Husky in 1960.

Now Watch: 10 Legendary Instruments of Country Music