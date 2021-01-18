Reese Witherspoon Created Lifestyle Brand Draper James To Honor Her Grandparents

Reese Witherspoon has proved that she is way more than a successful Hollywood actress. Since 2015, she's been quite the businesswoman after founding her lifestyle brand Draper James. Named in honor of Witherspoon's grandparents, Dorothea Draper and William James Witherspoon, Draper James embraces the star's southern heritage from the style of its clothes to the ambiance in its stores.

Growing up in Nashville, Tennessee had quite an impact on the actress. Particularly time spent with her grandparents who were the epitome of southern charm and hospitality.

"My grandparents taught me everything I know about gracious Southern living. From them I learned to dress and act like a lady, to take pride in my home, to reach out to help a neighbor, and to always invite everyone in for a visit," Witherspoon explains on DraperJames.com.

Not only is the brand itself inspired by Witherspoon's upbringing, but she includes a personal touch in her brick and mortar locations. Designer Mark Sikes, who worked on Witherspoon's home in Nashville, reflected those details in the Dallas (a pop-up that as since closed) and Nashville stores. Inspiration was taken from all over her home as well as from the ideal of the modern Southern woman. Now Draper James also has locations in Lexington, Kentucky, and Atlanta, Georgia.

"The brand is rooted in Reese's Southern heritage, so we want to make everyone feel like they're walking into Reese's home. We serve up our signature homemade sweet tea to all who visit-as we like to say, 'Come in and stay a while!'" the Draper James team told Southern Bride.

Whether you're looking for the perfect gingham dress, an upscale loungewear set, or a tote bag that says "y'all," Reese Witherspoon's Draper James has it all. You can tell from social media that everything about the brand is also loved by the actress personally.

In 2020, Witherspoon even decided to give teachers a free dress as a thank you for all of their hard work during COVID. She announced the giveaway in an Instagram post, encouraging people to be kind to each other during the difficulties of the pandemic while recognizing the hard work teachers had all over the United States.

"During quarantine, teachers are broadcasting lessons from their own homes and figuring out new remote-learning technology and platforms on the fly, all while continuing to educate and connect with our kids. Advocating for the children of the world is no easy task, so I wanted to show teachers a little extra love right now," Witherspoon said in her post.