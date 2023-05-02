Dolly Parton isn't just one of the undisputed queens of country music, but she has also conquered the retail world with her many product lines, including Doggy Parton, her adorable line of pet clothing and accessories. The line has Dolly's signature Southern style written all over it, and fans and dog owners everywhere can snag cute items from the line for a discount through May 3.

Doggy Parton is included in Amazon's Pet Day, which means that select items will be discounted on May 2 and 3. Pet clothing dominates much of the line, and every item has that country flair that fans of Parton will love. The line features plaid and denim bandanas, Dolly Parton "t-shirts," cowgirl outfits, all-denim outfits and more. Dog owners can also buy a pink beaded neckpiece or a bight, blonde Dolly-inspired wig for their dog.

One of the most unique items is a pink, feathery cowboy hat with a tiara included. Additionally, the line includes other pet accessories such as leashes, collars, harnesses and plenty of unique toys. Parton and her "God-dog" Billy the Kid appeared on Amazon Live to celebrate the sale. Visit Doggy Parton's official Amazon shop here.

Parton launched Doggy Parton in August 2022. A portion of the proceeds from the line benefits non-profit rescue organization Willa B. Farms, which Parton describes as "a rescue where animals in need find never-ending love." Parton shared a statement expressing her enthusiasm soon after announcing the new line.

Advertisement

"'Puppy Love' was my very first record, and six decades later, my love for pets is stronger than ever," Parton shared at the time. "This inspired me to start my own line of Doggy Parton apparel, accessories, toys and more with a little 'Dolly' flair."

In addition to her pet line, Parton has also launched her own line of housewares, baking goods and fragrances.

READ MORE: Dolly Parton Wishes She Could Adopt Pop Star Collaborator