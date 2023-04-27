New Brunette Miley Cyrus Just Won't Listen to Godmother Dolly Parton's Hair Advice

For the first time since 2012, Miley Cyrus is embracing her brunette roots. In the process, she bucked godmother Dolly Parton's style advice.

Cyrus debuted a new look on Sunday (April 23) at The Daily Front Row's Fashion Los Angeles Awards. In a slight pivot from previous looks, brunette once again dominates her multi-colored hairdo. It's a first since the singer-songwriter started sporting a blonde pixie look while promoting her hit "We Can't Stop."

Back in December, Cyrus told Parton about plans to ditch platinum blonde, and it didn't go over well.

"I've never seen Dolly actually scared before. She acted like I told her the worst news you can imagine," Cyrus recounted on the Today Show. "She clutched her pearls, gasped, and went back and she goes, 'You can't do that. You are me.'"

Cyrus proposed the hair transformation for her upcoming NBC special, Miley's New Year's Eve Party, co-hosted by Parton. The pair rang in the new year with an energetic lineup of duets along with guest performances by the likes of Sia and hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd.

As Vogue observes, Cyrus' tweaked look "is very Y2K--or dare we say, Hannah Montana, who had a penchant for chunky, skunky highlights and lowlights herself."

It's not the only adorable dig Parton has taken at Cyrus. Parton told Insider in a recent interview that she'd be hesitant to try anything Cyrus cooked up in the kitchen.

"I doubt I'd eat much of anything that Miley cooks 'cause it would have no taste," Parton said, reportedly with a laugh.

"Even if she cooked me something, I'm sure I'd have to doctor it up a little for myself," she added. "I would have to have some bacon grease."

