Dolly Parton Wishes She Could Adopt Pop Star Collaborator

Over five years after she rewrote history with Florida Georgia Line collaboration "Meant to Be," Bebe Rexha might've found the perfect country music duet partner in Dolly Parton. The multi-genre and -generation pair close out Rexha's new album Bebe with "Seasons," an introspective modern country stunner on which their voices go together like buttermilk and cornbread.

As happens when Parton graces pretty much any artist with her presence, Rexha was starstruck by her special guest.

"I've always wanted to work with Dolly Parton," Rexha told People. "She is an inspiration to me, not just as an artist, but as a human-- and a songwriter as well. She's an incredible songwriter, and I was always so in awe of her because she's able to write these incredible, massive songs for other artists and then also have her own career. So, to be able to work with her was such a special moment. I grew up listening to her. My grandmother would always play her songs, my mom as well."

Rexha got to spend even more time with Parton for a music video shoot.

"Dolly, first of all, is the sweetest person. I don't think anybody could ever say anything bad about her. She is truly the kindest person, and she's also really funny," Rexha said. "She had me laughing the whole time we were shooting the music video, and she's just such a nice person to be around. She was like, 'I love you. I'm going to adopt you.[ I'm like, 'Okay, you said that in front of my whole team, so I have receipts.' It was such an amazing experience just being in her presence -- and she looked so good, by the way. She had six-inch heels on and a corset. Her titties were high up. I was like, 'Girl, you look fire.' Just being around her was an honor."

On The Kelly Clarkson Show, Rexha explained the origins of "Seasons."

"I had another song prior to this one," Rexha revealed. "It was a song about heaven and hell and stuff like that. She wrote me a hand-written letter telling me why she didn't want to sing about hell... She didn't wanna go into that energy. So, then I sent her 'Seasons,' and she loved it, then a week later, she sent me her verse. ...She is one of the nicest people I've ever met."

