Lainey Wilson on Going Viral on TikTok: 'So Much Love for the Booty'

Back in December, footage of Lainey Wilson spiritedly performing "Things a Man Oughta Know" at a festival went viral on TikTok. Browse just a fraction of the 8,000-plus comments, and you'll notice a pattern: quite a few in Wilson's growing social media following would rather joke about the rear view than praise Wilson's onstage presence.

Wilson has spun getting memed into humorous interview banter that suits her often self-deprecating wit. In a chat with ET Canada ahead of 2023 ACM Awards, she reflected on the possible upside of the time "my big old butt went viral on TikTok."

"So much love for the booty," Wilson said. "I mean, my booty introduced my music to a lot of folks and I'm okay with that. I think 'what would Dolly Parton do?'"

After interviewer Morgan Hoffman insisted that Wilson "own it and continue to do it," the country singer replied: "That's right, so that's what I'm going to do! You know, I've been at this a long time and if you found out about my music and stuck around because of the butt or because of the music... you're welcome!"

Wilson's ET Canada interview also covered Wilson's six-nomination haul ahead of May 11's ACM Awards. She shares three of those nods with "Wait in the Truck" collaborator Hardy, who leads all nominees with seven.

Wilson will be able to ask Parton what to do directly during the broadcast, as the living legend will co-host this year's show with Garth Brooks. Parton first hosted the ACM Awards solo in 2000. She returned last year, co-hosting alongside Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett.

For the second year in a row, the ACM Awards will be streamed exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

