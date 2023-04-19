Though it seems there's few firsts left for Garth Brooks to accomplish, his 2023 ACM Awards hosting gig will be a new experience. He'll share the spotlight on May 11 with Dolly Parton, who'll be co-hosting the awards show for the third time and the second year in a row.

In an adorable clip shared by Prime Video, Parton calms the nerves of Brooks after he admits that he's "a little nervous, to be honest. First time and all."

After Brooks asks Parton if she's "done this before," she replies that she's filled the role "plenty of times with plenty of people."

Parton promises Brooks that she's going to make this year's ACM's the best night of his charmed life. Brooks, who's either a decent actor or truly anxious about the gig, sprinkles in some bawdry humor by asking "We're talking about hosting the ACM award show, right?" Parton counters with her own self-deprecating line: ""If you have any problem, just look at me... up here."

Parton first hosted the ACM Awards solo in 2000. She returned last year, co-hosting alongside Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett.

"I am thrilled to return to host the ACM Awards, this time with my friend Garth," Parton shared in a press release. "While I've had the pleasure of spending time with him throughout the years, I can't believe we've never had the chance to work together."

"All I hope that we do as a pair is represent [country music] well," Brooks told Billboard. "I mean, you've got your foundation and what you're looking for here. You've got talent and class. Let's represent country music the best that we can."

For the second year in a row, the ACM Awards will be streamed exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.