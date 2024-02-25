Pitbull dropped his Trackhouse (Daytona 500 Edition) EP on Feb. 16 ahead of NASCAR's most prestigious race. It features an unlikely collaborator in country and rock hall of famer Dolly Parton on "Powerful Women," a reimagined take on "9 to 5."

"This goes out to all the powerful women out there. Daleee, Dolly!," Pitbull (real name Armando Christian Pérez) wrote on Twitter.

Mr. Worldwide not only samples "9 to 5." He adds his own verses about his hard-working mother before throwing it to Parton for her own addendums to one of her most iconic songs. "Mama worked hard her entire life," Parton sang about her own mother, Avie Lee Owens. "She had 12 kids at 35."

It all culminates with Parton shouting out not just Pitbull but her two co-stars from the film "9 to 5."

"Here's to Jane and Lily and the girls that fight/ For equal pay, equal rights," Parton sings. "Now, some of us are Pitbulls too/ We appreciate the things you do/ Thanks again for shining light/ On the women that work from 9 to 5."

The surprise duet follows Parton's 2023 album Rockstar, which is chock-full of guests ranging from Miley Cyrus to the two surviving Beatles.

Parton's not the only country star guest appearing on Pitbull's new EP. "Get Get Get Down" pairs Pitbull and Latin pop/EDM star Vikina with Tim McGraw via an "I Like It, I Love It" sample.

Pitbull also pays tribute to a late singer-songwriter with the EP's best and most country-informed song, "Thank God & Jimmy Buffett."

"Jimmy, you lived life and didn't let life live you. A true pioneer and trailblazer," Pitbull wrote on Twitter following Buffett's Sept. 1, 2023 death. "Thank God for [Buffett] and when life gives you limes, make margaritas. Rest in paradise."