Mandy Moore to Portray Unsung Outlaw Country Hero in New Series 'The Boar's Nest'

Mandy Moore is helping to tell the story of Sue Brewer, a woman who was influential in the outlaw country scene in mid-1960s Nashville. Audible original series "The Boar's Nest" tells the story of how Brewer and the intimate guitar pulls she hosted in her Nashville apartment became a creative sanctuary for country singer-songwriters such as Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, Webb Pierce, Kris Kristofferson, Shel Silverstein and more.

"The Boar's Nest: Sue Brewer and the Birth of Outlaw Country Music," written by Rachel Bonds, Holly Gleason and Dub Cornett, will chronicle how Brewer helped shape future legends by providing not only a space for them to hone their craft, but also by encouraging them with her deep love for country music and her recurring request for artists to "make [her] hurt" with their lyrics and performances.

The series, which will premiere on Audible on March 14, stars Moore ("This is Us," "Dr. Death") as Brewer, "The Bear" star Ebon Moss-Bacharach as Shel Silverstein, W. Earl Brown ("Deadwood") as Waylon Jennings, Stephen Louis Grush ("Night Sky") as Willie Nelson, John Hoogenakker ("Dopesick") as Kris Kristofferson, country star T.J Osborne (of Brothers Osborne) as Johnny Cash, Brad Leland ("Friday Night Lights") as Faron Young, Maury Morgan ("This Is Us") as music executive Frances Preston, Quincy Dunn-Baker ("The Righteous Gemstones") as Chet Atkins and Liz Sharpe ("Tenants") as Frances Beer.

The series will be told through the eyes and ears of Sue Brewer and each episode will feature new recordings of country classics. Recordings will include include Jennings' "Nashville Bum," Nelson's "Hello Walls" and "Family Bible," Kristofferson's "For the Good Times" and "Sunday Morning Coming Down" and Shel Silverstein's "On Susan's Floor."

"The beauty of telling this story in audio is that listeners will find themselves completely immersed in the heart of the Nashville music scene at such an exciting time in its history," Mandy Moore said in a press release. "Sue Brewer's pioneering legacy is one that is often overlooked despite her resounding impact on Outlaw country and some of its most celebrated artists. I'm honored to pay homage to her and the music revolution she helped ignite from her living room."

The series is a collaboration between Mick Jagger and Victoria Pearman's Jagged Films, Bill Gerber ("A Star is Born"), Nashville-based Oso Studios, Fresh Produce Media and Audible.

"I am delighted 'The Boar's Nest' is completed and will be launched on Audible with Mandy Moore playing Sue Brewer. Set amongst now-legendary country artists in Nashville, Sue created a haven for the emerging talent of that time," Mick Jagger said in a press release. "My dear friend Steve Bing brought the idea to us, and sadly left us before completion."

Kimberly Senior served as director on the series, Fresh Produce Media's Elena Bawiec was Head of Production and FPM CEO Jason Ross and CCO Colin Moore Executive Produced.