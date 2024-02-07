Beau Bridges Joins Pam Tillis and Lee Brice in County Music Film 'The Neon Highway'

The love letter to country music will have a limited theatrical release on March 15.

Beau Bridges is set to star in the upcoming film "The Neon Highway," which premieres in theaters on March 15.

Taking cues from his younger brother Jeff's role in "Crazy Heart" (2009), Beau will also play a fading country music star in "The Neon Highway," which premieres in Nashville on March 13 before its wider release, according to Variety.

Joining Bridges are country artists Pam Tillis playing herself and Lee Brice playing Lamont Johnson.

The logline for the film reads: "Twenty years ago, Wayne (Mayes), an aspiring singer/songwriter, was a heartbeat away from making it in Nashville when a car accident derailed his ambitions. Now working a 9-5 job and struggling to support his family, Wayne has a fateful encounter with waning country music great Claude Allen (Bridges) who reignites Claude's musical dreams."

The summary continues, "Together they go to Nashville with one of Wayne's songs, believing that with Claude's fame and contacts, they can make it big. The problem is the industry has changed and no one is interested in the song - or Claude. Devastated and out of options, Wayne creates a way to get the song out to the public; not for himself, but for Claude."

The cast also includes Rob Mayes, Sandra Lee-Oian Thomas, Sam Hennings, T.J. Power, Brett Gentile, and Ezekiel Bridges.

The film is produced by Stratton Leopold and presented by Mountain Movies.

"I couldn't be more excited to bring 'The Neon Highway' to audiences throughout the country," said Leopold. "This film means a great deal to me, and after spending so much time working on mass entertainment it is a privilege to bring this film to audiences across the American Heartland, and to share a story about the music that fills our lives."

"The Neon Highway" is coming to select cities including Los Angeles, Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Dallas, Denver, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando and San Antonio.