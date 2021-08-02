Dolly Parton is more than just our favorite singer-songwriter. She's a businesswoman. A philanthropist. And a talented actress! And in the age of streaming, Netflix has become the go-to service for showcasing Parton's latest film projects. Check out the full list of Netflix productions which include the country music legend.

'Dumplin' ' (2018)

Though Dolly Parton does not technically appear Dumplin', she served as film's executive producer... and true inspiration. Her music scores the unusual coming-of-story about a teenager who idolized the country singer above all else. Parton even contributed six new songs to the soundtrack. Among them, a collaboration with one of the Dumplin' stars: Jennifer Aniston!

'Dolly Parton's Heartstrings' (2019)

The anthology series Dolly Parton's Heartstrings theatrically reimagines the narrative behind favorites from Parton's catalog. Each episode takes its title from another beloved Parton tune. The highly-anticipated "Jolene" episode co-stars Julianne Hough, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, and Dallas Roberts. Other big-name stars throughout the series include Oscar-winner Melissa Leo, Ginnifer Goodwin, and Kathleen Turner.

In addition to "Jolene," the eight episodes explore "If I Had Wings," "JJ Sneed," "Cracker Jack," "Sugar Hill," "Down from Dover," "Two Doors Down," and "These Old Bones," which received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Television Movie.

'Dolly Parton: Here I am' (2019)

The BBC documentary Dolly Parton: Here I Am, directed by Francis Whately, premiered on Netflix in 2019. The illuminating feature includes interviews with Parton herself as well as various friends and celebrity collaborators. It's a must for any Parton super-fans.

'Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square' (2020)

Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square marks the performer's second Christmas movie. (The first, Dolly Parton's Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love, premiered on NBC in 2016.) It follows the story of Regina Fuller: a Scrooge-like character, played by the intimidating Christine Baranski. When Fuller returns to her hometown, intending to sell the land and evict residents, yule-tide musical chaos ensues. Parton appears as a glittering Christmas angel to save the day. Recently, Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square earned two Emmy nominations: Outstanding Television Movie and Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming. In October, we'll learn whether Parton earns that elusive Emmy.

'Dolly Parton: A Musicares Tribute' (2021)

In 2019, Parton was honored as the MusiCares Person of the Year. Bestowed by the Recording Academy (the organization which also runs the Grammy Awards), Parton was chosen to commemorate her storied career as well as her continued philanthropy through the Dollywood Foundation and beyond. Although the ceremony took place in 2019, Netflix recently released the never-before-seen footage of the musical tribute. The event was hosted by Little Big Town and kicked off with an excellent performance of "Islands in the Sun" featuring Parton's own goddaughter Miley Cyrus alongside Shawn Mendes. A strong start! Throughout the ceremony, many other superstars also stepped up to pay Parton musical tribute: Kacey Musgraves, Willie Nelson, Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton, Katy Perry, and more. Then to close out the show, Parton performs, graciously, "Coat of Many Colors." It's all wonderfully entertaining.

'Grace & Frankie' (Upcoming)

Recently, social media has been abuzz over Parton's upcoming guest spot on Grace & Frankie. The popular Netflix sitcom stars both of Parton's beloved 9 to 5 co-stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. Considering the powerhouse remains close, there's no doubt the scenes will be fun to film... and even more fun to watch! Parton confirmed her participation in the final season of Grace & Frankie on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen last week, saying: "Yes, you are!" Parton replied. "This is their last year, their last season, so we're figuring out how they want to use me. But I am absolutely going to be on it this year." We can't wait to see what's next for Parton, on Grace & Frankie and on Netflix in general.

