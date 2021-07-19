Dolly Parton's Christmas Movie, 'Christmas on the Square,' Scores Two Emmy Noms

Dolly Parton is the ultimate multi-hyphenate: a singer-songwriter, an actress, an author, a businesswoman, an activist, an 11-time Grammy winner... and an all-around country music legend. Now, she's been honored with two Emmy nominations for her 2020 Netflix film Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square.

'Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square'

Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square marks the performer's second Christmas movie. The first, Dolly Parton's Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love, premiered on NBC in 2016. But lucky for us, Parton had more holiday cheer to share! Released on Netflix in 2020, Parton's Christmas musical follows the story of Regina Fuller: a Scrooge-like character, played by the intimidating Christine Baranski. When Fuller returns to her hometown, intending to sell the land and evict residents, yule-tide musical chaos ensues. Parton appears as a glittering Christmas angel to save the day.

In addition to starring in Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square, Parton was an executive producer on the project and wrote 14 original songs for the soundtrack. Now, the film has been nominated in two categories for the 2021 Primetime Emmy awards: Outstanding Television Movie and Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming. Parton rejoiced on Twitter.

The Emmys are currently scheduled to occur in Los Angeles on September 19, 2021. So we'll have to wait a bit longer to learn whether the television academy was charmed by this popular holiday flick.

Dolly Parton's Past Nominations

Parton is not a first-time Emmy nominee. In 1978, she was nominated for her appearance in a Cher's television special, Cher... In 2018, she won two awards from Nashville, Tennessee's Midsouth Emmys: the Governors' Award for Lifetime Achievement as well as Outstanding Community Service Program for her Smoky Mountains Rise benefit. Even more recently, Parton's other Netflix joint, Dolly Parton's Heartstrings, received a 2020 Emmy nod in 2020. The episode Dolly Parton's Heartstrings: These Old Bones was nominated for Outstanding Television Movie.

Despite being nominated last year, Parton did not win the Emmy award. So 2021 marks an impressive chance for the entertainer to come back in the same category -- and add that elusive Primetime Emmy to her resume. Parton's contributions to Hollywood are often overlooked. Although she's won 11 Grammys, Parton's acting has yet to be recognized by the major awards circuit. She was nominated for two Golden Globes, for her performances in both

The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas and 9 to 5 but never won. Watch Parton brighten up the 2017 Emmy Awards, alongside her 9 to 5 co-stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, above.