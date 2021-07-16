Move Over 'Baby Shark,' Entertain Your Little One With Dolly Parton Lullabies

Any parent knows that there is no shortage of terrible baby music out there. Current moms and dads are living in the unfortunate age of "baby shark" and Disney's Frozen, not to mention classic nursery rhymes get old pretty quickly. So Lisa Roth and CMH Label Group set out to fix this problem by releasing instrumental covers of popular artists with music appropriate for babies. Music that appeals to the parents as well as the child? Yes, please! Everyone from Justin Timberlake to David Bowie has been covered and now it's time for one of the greatest voices in country music -- Dolly Parton.

Rockabye Baby's latest new release includes some of Parton's greatest hits and honestly...it really is the perfect gift for anyone you know who either has a little one or is expecting a new baby soon. Rockabye Baby will be releasing Lullaby Renditions of Dolly Parton on July 30. While you wait for your pre-order, which you can secure here, take a listen to some of the other country stars that Rockabye Baby has covered -- Johnny Cash, Shania Twain, Miranda Lambert, Taylor Swift, and Creedence Clearwater Revival. May we suggest Carrie Underwood and Willie Nelson for future albums?

Rockabye Baby's press release explains their latest album, "Trading country choruses for gentle glockenspiels, it's the perfect way to wind down the day for both you and your Little Sparrow. Sleep-inspiring with a subject worthy of admiring, Lullaby Renditions of Dolly Parton is sure to make life feel "as peaceful as a baby's sigh." Let the dreams of Dollywood begin!"

Lullaby Renditions of Dolly Parton Full Track List

1. "9 to 5"

2. "Here You Come Again"

3. "Jolene"

4. "Little Sparrow"

5. "Hard Candy Christmas"

6. "Dumb Blonde"

7. "The Bridge"

8. "My Tennessee Mountain Home"

9. "Two Doors Down"

10. "The Grass is Blue"

11. "Coat of Many Colors"

12. "Islands in the Stream"

13. "I Will Always Love You"

