Dolly Parton and her famous goddaughter Miley Cyrus share many traits: musical talent, a sense of humor, great fashion sense and more. One thing they don't share, however, is the same taste in food. In fact, Parton told Insider in a recent interview that she'd be hesitant to try anything Cyrus cooked up in the kitchen.



"I doubt I'd eat much of anything that Miley cooks 'cause it would have no taste," Parton said, reportedly with a laugh.



"Even if she cooked me something, I'm sure I'd have to doctor it up a little for myself," she added. "I would have to have some bacon grease."



Their incompatibility when it comes to food may be due to their vastly different diets. Parton prefers classic Southern foods like meatloaf, mashed potatoes and corn bread, which she has cooked for Cyrus in the past. Cyrus, however, has abided by a vegetarian or vegan diet through the years, which doesn't bode well for the Southern palate.



"Miley's trying to watch what she eats now -- she's gone through a lot of phases of being vegetarian or being vegan or whatever," Parton shared. "But in the earlier days, or when her defenses are down, we still eat that good ol' food like meatloaf."



According to the publication, Parton still has one person she can whip up Southern goods for: her husband, Carl Dean. He enjoys a breakfast made by Parton on the weekends. Parton also put her love of baking into action recently by releasing a new line of baking mixes for cakes, brownies and corn bread with Duncan Hines.



Although Parton won't be eating Cyrus' home-cooked meals, the two are very close. They rang in the New Year together by co-hosting Miley's New Year's Eve Party on NBC, and the show featured many iconic collaborations between the two of them. A standout moment in the show occurred when Parton and Cyrus sang a mashup of Cyrus' "Wrecking Ball" and Parton's "I Will Always Love You."