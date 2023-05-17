Dolly Parton Shares Why She Called Out 'Greedy Politicians' on New Single

Though she directly mentions politicians in message song "World on Fire," which she premiered live at the 2023 ACM Awards, Dolly Parton remains steadfast about not taking one clear side on bipartisan issues. In this case, she condemns elected officials of all stripes for pouring more kerosene on burning topics, singing, "greedy politicians, present and past/ They wouldn't know truth if it bit them in the ass."

During an interview on Today, Parton elaborated on who she's dissing: "All of them. Any of them. I don't think any of them are trying hard enough."

Indeed, Parton faults many with favoring financial gain over public interests.

"I just really think often that they worry more about their party than they do about the people," she said. "If we just do what we felt was the right thing, rather than 'Who's going to lose?' or 'Who's going to win this?' or 'Who's going to look better if they do this?' rather than what comes from the heart."

"World on Fire" is the first single from Rockstar. The 30-song album arrives this fall and comes fresh off Parton's Rock Hall induction. It features both covers and original material and teams Parton with such cross-genre icons as Stevie Nicks, Debbie Harry, Lizzo, Miley Cyrus, Chris Stapleton and John Fogerty.

"I'm so excited to finally present my first [rock 'n' roll] album Rockstar!" Parton shared in a press release. "I am very honored and privileged to have worked with some of the greatest iconic singers and musicians of all time and to be able to sing all the iconic songs throughout the album was a joy beyond measure. I hope everybody enjoys the album as much as I've enjoyed putting it together!"

