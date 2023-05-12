The 2023 ACM Awards were full of surprises as some of Nashville's biggest stars gathered in Frisco, Texas, on May 11. From Morgan Wallen missing his win for Male Artist of the Year to some stand-out performances from Keith Urban, The War and Treaty and more, it was a night to remember. But potentially, the best part of the entire evening was watching Dolly Parton host the awards show while clearly having the time of her life.

Joined by fellow superstar Garth Brooks as co-host, Parton was all smiles as she hit the red carpet and then transitioned into host mode, full of jokes and laughs throughout the show. Her good mood was infectious and really brightened up the night. Not to mention countless artists were over the moon that they could meet her that evening. Aside from her hosting skills, it's to be expected that Parton would show up in style.

Always one to love a glam look, Parton had a slew of notable costume changes throughout the evening, ranging from bedazzled diva to leather-clad rock star. Here are all of her looks from the 2023 ACM Awards.

Her red carpet arrival outfit really couldn't be more Dolly Parton. The silver jumpsuit had not only fringe around her middle, shoulders and the side of the pant legs, but sequins all over the top. Not to mention she had rhinestone-clad heels to really bring the look home.

Parton really embraced her sense of humor when Brooks first introduced her to the stage. Introducing her as one of the GOATS in country music, she brought a real goat onstage and proceeded to kid the audience about her "baaad" jokes. But let's talk about that cool floral dress. The bright colors, funky style with the see-through knit sides, and glitzy heels are so perfectly reminiscent of Parton's extravagant personality.

Before Brooks and Parton memorably Facetimed Willie Nelson to wish him a Happy Birthday (he recently turned 90), she had another costume change that was a bit more casual country, but with a touch of Dolly glam. She rocked a corset top, matching jeans, and a matching sheer jacket and hat that was probably her most country look of the evening.

Parton changed a fourth time before singing "Precious Memories" and awarding Lainey Wilson with the Female Artist of the Year award. This time she wore a lavender dress with stud details that was about as simple and understated as you'll get from a fashionista like Parton.

For her final look, Parton really brought down the house in an epic leather ensemble. With another corset, knee-high leather boots, jacket and long cross necklace, the legend really looked the part as she debuted "World on Fire" off her upcoming album Rockstar.

