Kane and Katelyn Brown have quickly become one of the sweetest couples in country music. The longtime lovebirds were already adorable with their two little girls and the life they've built together in Nashville, but now they're making music together. And the fans can't get enough. The couple showed up to the 2023 ACM Awards dressed to the nines and sharing some kisses as they celebrated tonight's nominations.

Kane is nominated for Entertainer of the Year, his first time receiving this nod at the ACMS and Male Artist of the Year. The couple's duet, "Thank God," is nominated for Single of the Year, Music Event of the Year and Visual Media of the Year. Brown was also one of the night's performers, singing "Bury Me in Georgia."

On the red carpet, Kane wore a daring powder blue suit with an open white shirt that showed off his chest tattoos and black dress shoes. He always takes a chance with his suits, and they really pay off. Katelyn stunned in a perfectly coordinated outfit. Her high-waisted black silk skirt was paired with a glittering skin-bearing halter top. She had a matching diamond evening bag and shimmering silver pumps to complete the look with her hair styled half up with loose waves giving it a romantic feel.

These two have been known to really bring it to the red carpet, recently looking sexy and glam in their evening-inspired looks at the CMT Awards, where "Thank God" won Video of the Year.

In a recent interview, Kane shared that after ending his current tour, he's interested in pursuing acting opportunities. The country star made his acting debut in an episode of Fire Country, where he received high praise from series star Max Thieriot.

