The 12 Best Christmas Movies To Watch On Disney Plus

With the holiday season in full swing, it's the perfect time to start planning which Christmas movies you want to watch with your family. While there are tons of old classics, new Netflix films, and romantic Hallmark movies, don't forget about Disney Plus. The streaming service has an entire section dedicated to the holiday season.

Here are the 12 best Christmas movies you can watch right now on Disney Plus.

1. Noelle

Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader star as Kris Kringle's children who live up in the North Pole. Nick (Hader) is set to take over the family business but is failing his Santa training. Noelle (Kendrick) suggests he take a break but then he disappears and it's up to her to find him and save Christmas. As usual, Kendrick is a delight to watch as she investigates the real world, teaches others about the meaning of the season, and embraces her heritage. And of course, you'll hear her incredible singing voice.

2. Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas

This sweet little animated film includes three stories featuring some of your Disney favorites -- Donald Duck: Stuck on Christmas, A Very Goofy Christmas, and Mickey and Minnie's Gift of the Magi. It even had a sequel released a few years later with all new stories, Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas.

3. The Muppet Christmas Carol

Michael Caine. Muppets. A classic Charles Dickens tale. Could you ask for anything more? In one of the all-time best Christmas movies, Caine stars as Ebenezer Scrooge with Kermit the frog as Bob Cratchit. All of your favorite characters from the Muppets appear in this festive film with tons of good music, heart, and fun for the whole family.

4. The Santa Clause

Tim Allen stars as businessman Scott Calvin who's having a rough Christmas with his son. Things seem to turn around when Santa Claus falls off their roof on Christmas Eve leaving it up to Scott and his son Charlie to deliver all of the remaining presents. You see a magical take on the North Pole, and there's lots of good info to explain just how Santa Claus makes it all around the world and down chimney after chimney in one night.

5. Mickey's Christmas Carol

All of your favorite classic Disney characters come together in this memorable take on the Charles Dickens classic. Scrooge McDuck, Mickey and Minnie, Jiminy Cricket, Goofy, and more make this an unforgettable holiday classic. It's a quick watch, and it's guaranteed to brighten up your Christmas time with a little holiday cheer and Disney magic.

Read More: Jiminy Cricket and the Origin of "When You Wish Upon a Star"

6. Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Okay, there's technically also a Home Alone 3 but I'm a traditionalist. Plus the first two are just so good it's really a tie. Macaulay Culkin stars as Kevin McAlister who accidentally gets left behind at home over Christmas when his family goes on vacation. Kevin must protect his home from a couple of burglars that are looking to capitalize on wealthy families being out of town during the holidays while his mother desperately tries to make it home to him by Christmas day.

The sequel brings back all the hilarious characters, but it's set in New York City because Kevin gets on the wrong plane. Through all of the chaos, both films address the true meaning of Christmas and how important your family is. You'll laugh, you'll cry. They are two of the best.

7. While You Were Sleeping

Get into the Christmas spirit and watch Sandra Bullock make the moves on a guy in a coma. It's a weird plot, but not as weird as it sounds. Lucy (Bullock) saves her crush Peter (Peter Gallagher) from a train at the station where she works. His family thinks that she's his fiance at the hospital and she...doesn't correct them. But when his handsome brother Jack (Bill Pullman) shows up, Lucy realizes she might be in way over her head. There's a love story, Christmas, and some quirky family members making this little rom-com a must watch.

8. The Nightmare Before Christmas

Is the Tim Burton classic a Halloween or holiday film? Everyone has their own opinion but I'd argue it goes both ways. Jack Skellington lives in the spooky town of Halloween but discovers a magical place called Christmas Town. He's been bored with scaring people every year and decides to hijack Christmas with his personal scary touch. It's up to Jack to realize that Christmas needs Santa Claus and to really learn what each season is about. Tim Burton's unique characters have made this a cult classic over the years.

9. Miracle on 34th Street

This 1947 film is one of the all-time classic Christmas movies. Maureen O'Hara, John Payne, Natalie Wood and Edmund Gwenn (who won an Oscar for his portrayal of Kris Kringle) star in this story centered around a New York department store Santa Claus who claims to be the real thing. The film starts with the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and continues until Christmas, following Santa, event director Doris Walker (O'Hara) and her daughter Susan (Wood), and their neighbor Fred Gailey (Payne). Good luck not crying as you watch Doris and Susan understand the meaning of Christmas and make their family complete with Fred.

10. A Christmas Carol

Another adaptation of the classic holiday story stars Jim Carrey as Scrooge as well as the three ghosts that haunt him. It's a bit of a darker take on the story of Scrooge. It also stars Gary Oldman, Colin Firth, Bob Hoskins, Robin Wright and Cary Elwes. The film was written and directed by Robert Zemeckis, who used the same digital format he previously used on the 2004 film The Polar Express.

11. Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas

Belle and the Beast and all of your favorite household items are back in the enchanted castle, but this time Belle is trying to prepare for the holiday season. The film starts after the curse has been broken at a lovely holiday party held at the castle. Lumiere, Cogsworth, and Mrs. Potts reminisce about the time Christmas was saved (by Belle of course).

12. Twas The Night

This Disney Channel original movie stars Bryan Cranston as Nick Wrigley, an irresponsible adult who takes Santa's sleigh out for a joy ride with his 14-year-old nephew (Josh Zuckerman). Will Nick evade the criminals that are after him? Will Christmas be ruined? You'll have to watch to find out!