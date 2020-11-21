A Christmas Story will always be one of the all-time classic Christmas movies. Director Bob Clark didn't necessarily have a hit on his hands when the film was first released in 1983. But over the years, largely in thanks to reruns every holiday season, it's now become one of the most beloved holiday movies at the top of everyone's list each year. The story of nine-year-old Ralphie Parker's favorite Christmas when he got his beloved Red Ryder BB gun is full of laughs and memorable moments, from the iconic leg lamp to a triple-dog-dare that ends with a child getting his tongue stuck to a flagpole. And let's not forget the visit with Santa Claus at Higbee's department store.

Over 35 years since the holiday classic was released, here's where your favorite cast members are now.

1. Peter Billingsley - Ralphie Parker

Young Peter Billingsley had been acting since he was just two years old. In addition to starring in numerous commercials, he had already appeared in high-profile films, including Paternity opposite Burt Reynolds. Apparently, he beat out 8,000 other kids for the role of Ralphie. Fun fact, Jean Shepherd, who voiced adult Ralphie, also helped write the script with Bob Clark.

Billingsley has gone on to become active behind the scenes as an executive producer and director. He's worked on Couples Retreat, Four Christmases, Iron Man, Elf, and the TV show Sullivan & Son.

2. Ian Petrella - Randy Parker

Who could forget Ralphie's little brother Randy? One of his most notable moments is when his mother dresses him up in winter gear to walk to school that is so aggressive, he can barely move around. Though he started acting as a toddler, the role of Randy was his big break.

Petrella appeared in a few TV shows including Who's the Boss?, Highway to Heaven, and Beverly Hills, 90210. These days he is a puppeteer and animator in Cleveland, Ohio.

3. Melinda Dillon - Mrs. Parker

Melinda Dillon was already a well-known actress when she was cast as the doting mother Mrs. Parker who predicts that Ralphie's beloved BB gun will take his eye out. She previously won a Tony Award for the Broadway play Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? and was nominated for a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role as another doting mother in the 1978 sci-fi film, Close Encounters of the Third Kind.

Dillon went on to star in Harry and the Hendersons, Magnolia, Reign Over Me, and various TV series including Judging Amy, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and Heartland.

4. Darren McGavin - Mr. Parker (The Old Man)

Historic actor Darren McGavin was perfect in the role of The Old Man, Ralphie's foul-mouthed dad who was obsessed with his leg lamp. He went on to appear opposite Melinda Dillon in the 1990 rendition of Captain America and played Adam Sandler's wealthy father in the 1995 comedy, Billy Madison. Sadly, the beloved actor passed away in 2006 from cardiovascular disease.

5. Scott Schwartz - Flick

Flick will forever be remembered for falling victim to the triple dog dare and getting his tongue stuck to the flagpole. This Christmas movie was only his second film after appearing in The Toy with Richard Pryor. Schwartz went on to appear in Raiders of the Living Dead, 21 Jump Street, and Rags to Riches. He apparently got into the adult film industry in the '90s and appeared in films and worked behind the scenes.

6. R.D. Robb - Schwartz

Ralphie's friend Schwartz was the little kid behind the iconic triple dog dare. He went on to appear in The Brady Bunch Movie, Matilda, Eight Days a Week, Touched by an Angel and The Goldbergs. He also co-wrote and directed the indie film that was never released in the United States, Don's Plum, which starred Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire.

7. Zack Ward - Scut Farkus

Initially, Zack Ward was cast as his bullying sidekick, Grover Dill. But after he and Yano Anaya showed up to set, their roles were switched. Scut Farkus terrorizes poor Ralphie and his friends until Ralphie finally gets the nerve to strike back. Ward went on to in NCIS, Lost, Crossing Jordan, Almost Famous, Transformers, and Anne of Green Gables.

8. Tedde Moore - Miss Shields

Ralphie's teacher Miss Shields is yet another person that warns him that getting a BB gun could cause him to put his eye out. Moore has gone on to appear in The Kennedys miniseries, Mistletoe Over Manhattan and Magical Christmas Ornaments.