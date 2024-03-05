Did Jason Kelce Quote Taylor Swift Lyrics in His NFL Retirement Speech?

Jason Kelce has officially retired from the NFL after 13 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. The NFL center announced the news during a press conference on Monday, March 4, and he gave an emotional speech about his career, his relationship with brother Travis Kelce and more. However, some people couldn't help but notice that his speech contained a couple of quotes from songs by Taylor Swift, who is dating Travis.

When reflecting on his career through tears, Kelce said, "It's only too poetic I found my career being fulfilled in the city of brotherly love. I knew that relationship all too well."

The statement is a fitting tribute to his team and his brother Travis, but it also features the title of one of Swift's fan-favorite songs, "All Too Well."

Later in his speech, Kelce uttered the title of another one of Swift's songs.

"If you go above and beyond in this city, you will be rewarded beyond your wildest dreams," he said.

"Wildest Dreams" appears on Swift's 1989 album, and it is among the songs she re-recorded for 1989 (Taylor's Version), released in October.

Kelce had nothing but good things to say about his brother, crediting him for reaching his dreams in the NFL and reminiscing on childhood memories.

"There is no chance I would be here without the bond Travis and I share," he said.

"It was really my brother and I our whole lives," Kelce adds. "We did almost everything together — competed, fought, laughed, cried and learned from each other. We invented games, imagine ourselves as star players of that time."

Kelce's Swift quotes could very well be a coincidence or simple influence from being around Swift. Either way, it's certainly entertaining for Swifties to hear Kelce share a few subtle quotes.