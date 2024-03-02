Will Taylor Swift Appear on Beyonce's Country Album?

Both Swifties and the BeyHive have a knack for finding clues about future career developments for Taylor Swift and Beyonce. Amid Beyonce's run atop the country charts and ahead of the March 29 release of her country album Act II, speculation has turned to whether or not Swift will be a special guest on her friend's first foray into spreading the yee-haw agenda.

Last October, Beyonce attended the premiere of the concert film "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour." Swift returned the favor in December by walking the "Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce" red carpet. Both hung out at each others' events, but of course two friends sharing a photo op does not guarantee any sort of musical collaboration.

What's really piqued interest is a quote by Act II producer Killah B.

"Let's just say she's on the approach of shocking the world," Killah B told TMZ when asked directly about the chances of a Bey and Tay duet.

Beyonce announced her pivot to country music through a Super Bowl commercial for Verizon. The release of the digital singles "16 Carriages" and "Texas Hold 'Em" immediately followed. The latter debuted atop Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart.

InStyle suggests that a collaboration would boost the sales of not just Act II but also Swift's The Tortured Poets Department, which comes out on April 19. That's not much of a clue, though, because the global megastars are the two artists least in need of an album sales boost.

And of course, Swift is no stranger to country music, and at some point we're due a "Taylor's Version" of her self-titled 2006 album.

Ultimately, time will tell, but Killah B.'s non-answer should be enough for fans of both artists to cross their fingers for what'd be a collaboration for the ages.