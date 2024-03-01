In a video she posted to Instagram on Feb. 18, "Real Housewives of New York" alum Bethenny Frankel weighed in on the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce romance.

Frankel warned Swift that like one of Frankel's past flames, Kelce "loves to be the center of attention."

"It's all fun and games now, but when you get into real life, and you get into kids and marriage and things like that and you get into long distance, it's not easy," Frankel explained. "Relationships take work."

Frankel added that from the outside looking in, Swift and Kelce might be too much alike.

"It's hard because Taylor Swift is certainly a peacock," she added. "There really usually can only be one peacock in a relationship."

Even Kelce's post-game speech at the Super Bowl drew criticism from Frankel.

"I could never be in a relationship with someone who needed to stand up and grab the microphone and sing and scream 'Viva Las Vegas,'" the Skinnygirl brand creator said. "That's really exciting and electric in the beginning, but it does wear on you. It physically wears on you, it emotionally wears on you."

At least one member of the Kelce family has responded in the most direct way possible.

Ed Kelce, the father of Travis and Jason, shared a news article about Frankel's video on social media and paired it with the caption "who TF is this troll?"

As for who Frankel is, she's a television personality, author, philanthropist and entrepreneur. She finished second on the 2005 competition series "The Apprentice: Martha Stewart." Three years later, she became an original "Real Housewives of New York" cast member. Other TV gigs have followed. She's also the creator of the Skinnygirl lifestyle brand as well as the disaster relief charity BStrong.