Travis Kelce's Dad Meets Taylor Swift's Parents on Christmas Day

By all indications, Taylor Swift's whole family met Ed Kelce, the father of Travis Kelce, for the first time on Christmas Day.

Swift, her mom Andrea, her dad Scott, her Santa Claus costume-wearing brother Austin and Austin's girlfriend, Sydney Ness, boarding a golf cart for a VIP ride to their suite at Arrowhead Stadium, the home of the Kansas City Chiefs.

They shared the same suite as Ed for the Chiefs' Christmas day loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Travis' mother, Donna Kelce, wasn't in attendance. Two-thirds of the NFL's Christmas slate of games involved one of the two Kelce Brothers. Jason's Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New York Giants, and the family's matriarch attended that one to spend " time with my grandkids as we cheer on their dad."

It wasn't Scott's first time cheering in person for the Kansas City Chiefs. He attended the team's Dec. 17 road game against the New England Patriots and wore a team-branded crewneck sweater. An identical sweater was worn to the Christmas Day game by Ness.

In addition, Scott first met Travis during Taylor's Nov. 10 show in Buenos Aries, Argentina.

On an episode of their "New Heights" podcast, Jason joked that Travis had stolen away a Eagles fan in Scott, a former Pennsylvania resident.

"You're going to let this man's devilishly good looks and relationship with your daughter sway you from a lifetime of fandom, Scott? This is ridiculous," Jason joked.

Travis countered that ""just one by one, [I'm] getting all the good ones to come on over."

Travis' plan to convert new Chiefs fans has worked not just on the Swift family but also close Taylor friends Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, who joined the "Betty" singer at Kansas City's Oct. 1 win over the New York Jets.