Cowboy hats and cowboy boots are classic Western-style attire known to America. Before they became fashion pieces, they were originally used as workwear by cattlemen. Cowboy hats were used as sun hats to protect cowboys from the hot sun, and bullhide cowboy boots were worn as standard work boots. Today, they are usually worn to rodeos and dance halls.

One of the greatest things about cowgirl hats today is that you don't have to know how to herd cows or ride bulls to rock this classic hat. From iconic Stetson hats to classic Resistol hats, there are many different styles available for you to wear. Here are seven stylish cowgirl hats that you will want to wear everywhere.

How Should a Cowgirl Hat Fit

Experts say a hat should fit firmly on your forehead and the back of your head. Nrsworld.com also notes that it should feel a bit looser at the sides and that if you can comfortably fit a finger between your head and the cap, it's a good fit.

You can always measure your head. If you're not able to do it yourself, consider going to a store that specializes in cowboy hats. However, if the hat you're looking for is one-size-fits-all, you won't have any issues with the fit typically since they stretch easily.

One-size-fits-all hats may not last for a long time (especially if they're not reshaped after a bit of wear), but they'll typically be more budget-friendly than custom fits. If you're looking for something long-term to wear to more formal events, definitely consider Ariat or Stetson.

Best Cowgirl Hats

This classic straw cowgirl hat can be worn in many places. From the farm to a music festival, this hat will keep you protected from the sun while looking stylish. One thing that makes a well-crafted cowgirl hat is the details. This hat features a faux leather hatband with detailed patterns. It also includes a sweatband, so your face is sweat-free after a long night of square dancing.

This hat is unisex and one-size-fits-most but can stretch if needed.

If you love standing out from the crowd and having all eyes on you, this light-up cowgirl hat was made for you. This hat features a sequin trim along with a princess tiara. This hat is perfect for birthday parties or even bachelorette parties. The batteries are already included, so all you have to do is activate the on switch and get the party started! Yee-haw!

I think this would be perfect for a Kacey Musgraves show.

If you love a classic look, this felt cowgirl hat is perfect for wearing anywhere. This hat comes in a variety of colors, so you can own a different hat for every occasion. The construction of this felt cowboy hat looks super durable. I love how accentuated the crown dips are. You are sure to receive many compliments while wearing this hat.

This wool cowboy hat is super chic. I love the small detailed horseshoe symbol embedded on the top. A concho necklace would complement this classic hat perfectly. The made-in-the-USA hat is machine-washable. I've never put a cowboy hat in the washer machine, so be careful. Maybe it's safe on a gentle cycle.

This customer says that this hat is one of the best hats they have ever owned!

This western cowgirl hat is simple and stylish. It is made with 50% paper and 50% palm leaf. The design of this hat is lightweight yet still sturdy and firm. It comes in two sizes, small-medium, and large-X-large. The circumference sizes are 16-18.5 inches and 19-21.5 inches. It doesn't have a chin strap, so make sure you order the correct size, so it stays on.

This hat would pair perfectly with a pair of cowgirl boots.

When you want the classic style of a cowboy hat but with a modern print, you get this adorable hat as the outcome. This hat combines both classic western style along with fashion. It is also constructed with quality materials, so it is durable no matter where you wear it.

It's under $16, which is a great deal. You'll be able to ride in style! It's also a great pick for bachelorette parties and fun events.

This fun cowgirl hat is perfect for matching hats on a girl's trip or a western-themed party. This pink cowboy hat features an adjustable chin strap, so you get the perfect fit. I can see this outfit being worn with a pair of denim jeans and a bandana as a neck scarf.

It's also under $16 and is Amazon's Choice for pink cowgirl hats. Many customer reviews say the bestseller is a good fit for children. Consider this hat for girls or if you have a small head.

